Kirby Air Riders Gameplay Reveal Coming “Soon,” Says Sakurai

Kirby Air Riders, a reimaged version of the GameCube hit Kirby Air Ride, was first revealed during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct in April. Since then, Nintendo has been focused on the Switch 2 release and the first first-party titles, Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza. With both of those games out in the world, fans want to know when we’re getting Kirby Air Riders. Now, Kirby creator and game director Masahiro Sakurai says we can expect new info soon.

No release date has been confirmed for Kirby Air Riders, though the game is slated to arrive in 2025. It also reportedly has received an official age rating in some countries, suggesting the game is nearing its release. But aside from the initial reveal trailer and confirmation that Kirby creator Masahiro Sakurai is returning for the game, we haven’t actually seen too much about this new Kirby title.

The initial reveal trailer was largely cinematic, offering little insight into the actual gameplay features for Kirby Air Riders. Naturally, that leaves players curious to hear more about the game that will follow up on the iconic GameCube classic Kirby Air Ride. Since Kirby Air Ride was released in 2003, there are over 20 years between the two games. So, it will be interesting to see how this new entry builds on the concept, and what we know so far has offered little insight.

Gameplay Trailer for Kirby Air Riders Likely Coming Soon

Given that Kirby Air Riders is a successor to Kirby Air Ride, it’s likely the gameplay will include similar elements. But as we saw with Mario Kart World, Nintendo is expanding its idea of what a racing game can be. So, it’s likely Kirby Air Riders has some surprises to share. When the developers finally show off gameplay footage, that is.

Today, in a post on X celebrating the 20th anniversary of Sora Co, Ltd., Masahiro Sakurai teased that we’ll see “some information soon.” This comment came after acknowledging that fans haven’t seen any gameplay footage for Kirby Air Riders yet. So, while it’s not a direct confirmation of an incoming gameplay trailer, it seems likely that gameplay footage is what Sakurai is teasing here.

With Kirby Air Riders eyeing a 2025 release, it’s not too surprising to expect more info soon. For many gamers, the next big release for the Switch 2 will be Pokemon Legends Z-A, which will be available on the original Switch as well. So, it’s likely Nintendo is gearing up to start promoting the next Switch 2 exclusive first-party game.

It’s unclear whether the information Sakurai is teasing here will include the actual release date for Kirby Air Riders. But given how much of 2025 is left, it’s certainly a distinct possibility we’ll get this information soon, along with gameplay footage. Kirby fans will want to keep an eye out for news about the next game in the coming weeks, as this teaser suggests we’re going to get something new soon enough.

