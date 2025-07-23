New Pokemon Legends: Z-A Pre-Order Bonuses Revealed (Here’s Where to Get Them)

Last month, Pokemon Legends: Z-A pre-orders went live via The Pokemon Center. These physical Switch and Switch 2 editions come with an exciting bonus in the form of a randomly selected Sitting Cutie. Those plusie pre-order perks will remain available only for gamers who snagged their copies from Pokemon’s official retail site. However, other stores are starting to share their own special bonuses for fans who pre-order their copies of Pokemon Legends: Z-A. And it’s quite a variety.

The latest Pokemon game arrives on October 16th. During the July 22nd Pokemon Presents, fans got a deeper look at the game. This latest footage has many fans hyped thanks to the in-depth character customization, a new mega evolution, and more. And now, pre-orders for physical copies of Pokemon Legends: Z-A are going live at retailers beyond The Pokemon Center. They won’t come with a plush version of a random starter from the game, but each store is offering up its own spin on a Pokemon pre-order incentive.

The pre-order window at the Pokemon Center has closed. So, if you didn’t lock in your Pokemon Legends: Z-A starter plushie, you’re unfortunately out of luck with that perk. Thankfully, Best Buy, Walmart, and even Amazon are each offering their own unique pre-order perks. So, if you’re still hoping to get a pre-order for a physical copy of the game along with a little something extra, now’s your (second) chance.

All Pokemon Legends: Z-A Pre-Order Bonuses and Where to Get Them

As previously mentioned, pre-orders from The Pokemon Center are now sold out. Until the online store restocks, fans will need to look elsewhere to get a copy of Legends: Z-A. Here are the current pre-order options and bonuses that will be included.

Best Buy

Best Buy has listed pre-orders for both digital and physical editions of Pokemon Legends: Z-A. The store is offering both the Switch and Switch 2 versions in physical and digital format.

Gamers who pre-order Legends: Z-A from Best Buy will get a special Pokemon-themed desk mat. The mat features a map of Lumiose City, the Legends Z-A starters, and a few other key Pokemon from the game. This perk is available whether you get the digital or physical version. And if you pre-ordered from Best Buy before this perk was announced, you’ll still get the desk mat while supplies last.

Walmart

Currently, Walmart only has physical pre-orders for Pokemon Legends: Z-A. They have both the Switch and Switch 2 versions available.

Like The Pokemon Center, Walmart is leaning into a mystery box angle for their pre-order bonus. Alas, no Sitting Cuties. But the pre-orders do feature an exclusive Mystery Pin of one of the three starters in the game. Players will get Totodile, Tepig, or Chikorita at random when they pre-order Pokemon Legends: Z-A from Walmart.

Amazon

Now that Amazon and Nintendo are back on okay terms, Amazon also has Pokemon Legends: Z-A up for pre-order. Currently, it looks like the pre-order bonuses from Amazon are only available in Japan. That said, U.S. customers can pre-order the physical Switch or Switch 2 version from the site.

Amazon Japan's preorder bonus for Pokémon Legends Z-A is an in-game trenchcoat, and… a spoon and a fork. — PLDH (@pldhnet.bsky.social) 2025-07-22T14:13:54.802Z

According to Pokemon news source PLDH, Pokemon fans in Japan will get an in-game trenchcoat for their avatar as well as a special Legends: Z-A spoon and fork set. No word yet on whether the trenchcoat will be available to customers in other countries or remain a Japan exclusive.

GameStop

As of now, GameStop has not announced any pre-order bonuses for Pokemon Legends: Z-A. The retailer does, however, have pre-orders available for digital and physical copies for Switch and Switch 2.