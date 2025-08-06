Everything Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in August

Nintendo Switch 2 is coming off a pair of very big months. The system debuted in June with Mario Kart World, and followed up in July with Donkey Kong Bananza. While those two games were the big highlights, the system also saw some notable third-party releases such as Cyberpunk 2077 and WWE 2K25. Naturally, those who bought the console are already curious to see what the month of August will bring. To start, things are looking a little quieter. There isn’t anything too huge just yet, but there are some promising titles that Switch 2 users should keep an eye on.

This list is pretty small so far, but it’s worth noting that there’s still a lot we don’t know about Nintendo Switch 2’s lineup for the rest of the year; it’s entirely possible that we could see some surprises over the next few weeks. Readers should also keep in mind that the vast majority of Switch games are backwards compatible with the new system, so any games coming to that platform will also be playable on Switch 2. The list of games set to be released in August can be found below.

Drag x Drive

image courtesy of nintendo

Release Date: August 14th

A brand-new IP from Nintendo, Drag x Drive is a futuristic take on the real-life sport of wheelchair basketball. The game uses both the left and right Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons in mouse mode to simulate controlling each wheel with one hand. Drag x Drive already feels like one of the most unique games on the system, and the price is actually pretty reasonable, costing just $19.99 on day one. Those on the fence might want to check out the Global Jam demo, which is set to take place a few days prior to the game’s release date.

Madden NFL 26

image courtesy of ea, nfl

Release Date: August 14th

At the start of the Switch 2 era, it looks like EA is starting to change its philosophy when it comes to Nintendo platforms, with a lot of early support in a short amount of time. For example, it’s been a long time since the Madden franchise saw a release on a Nintendo system, but EA Sports will finally rectify that oversight. It remains to be seen how Madden NFL 26 will stack up against the versions coming to PC, Xbox, and PS5, but the prospect of a truly portable NFL experience is an exciting one. This year’s game will also bring in a host of new features across all platforms. Madden NFL 26 will apparently add quarterbacks that feel authentic to their real-world counterparts, while bringing in an improved weather system that forces a change in strategy based on precipitation.

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

Image courtesy of Marvelous

Release Date: August 27th

The Story of Seasons series has been delighting fans of the cozy genre for decades now, and a new entry will be released this August on Nintendo platforms. Not only is the game coming to the original Switch, but developer Marvelous will offer a Switch 2 version with a handful of enhancements. These will include a higher resolution and frame rate, as well as mouse controls. Best of all, there is an upgrade path being offered; that means those who buy the game on Switch now can get all of the improved features on the new system for just $10 later. That’s not something we’re seeing universally from publishers, so it’s definitely a nice inclusion.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land — Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World

image courtesy of nintendo

Release Date: August 28th

Since the Switch 2’s release, Nintendo has offered a steady stream of upgraded takes on existing Switch 1 games. We saw it first with games like Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Party Jamboree, and now Kirby and the Forgotten Land is getting a similar treatment. In my 2022 review for the game, I found it to be one of the best entries the series has produced thus far. The new version promises upgraded visuals and performance, as well as new content exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2. It remains to be seen whether the game will be worth the cost of an upgrade, but hopefully, this proves to be more of a good thing.

It’s possible Nintendo and its partners could have a lot more Switch 2 games to reveal in the near future. The original Switch has seen a very steady stream of games over the last eight years, and those that have upgraded to the new system will surely want to see more software that takes advantage of the superior graphics and processing power. Even if August remains a relatively quiet month, the rest of the year should have plenty to look forward to between games like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, and Pokemon Legends: Z-A.