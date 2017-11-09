The Five: Kirby’s Blowout Blast And Other Games You Need To Play This Week

(Photo: Nintendo) Keeping track of the latest video games is no easy task. Between PC, consoles, handhelds, and mobile, dozens of new games come out every week, and a lot of them aren't very good. How do you separate the wheat from the chaff? Thankfully, you don't have to, because every week in The Five I dig through the mountain of new releases to find the diamonds you may have otherwise missed. Every edition of The Five will include a Pick of the Week and four other games you should be keeping an eye on. Whether you want to know about the latest triple-A blockbuster, or the hot new thing on Steam, The Five has you covered. So, without further ado...

Pick of the Week Kirby's Blowout Blast (3DS, July 6) Believe it or not, the iconic pink puffball Kirby will be turning 25 this year, and Nintendo is celebrating with three new 3DS games. The latest is Kirby's Blowout Blast, an expanded standalone version of the Kirby 3D Rumble minigame originally included in Kirby: Planet Robobot. Kirby's Blowout Blast is played via an overhead 3D view, and is all about inhaling as many baddies as possible. Gobble up enough, and you'll gain a super-powerful "Blaster Bullet" attack, which will clear out all the enemies on the screen. Wipe out your enemies as quickly as you can, to earn high scores and trophies. Kirby's Blowout Blast looks like a good simple action game.

This Week on Steam Time Golf Squad (PC & Mac, July 4) Did you dig the old GBA version of Mario Golf that added RPG elements to the mix? Well, then you might also dig Time Golf Squad, a new action-RPG where golf balls and clubs are you only weapons! Basically, the levels in Time Golf Square are one-part The Legend of Zelda, one-part mini golf – get your ball into the hole while avoiding enemies and hazard in various themed worlds. Check out Time Golf Squad on Steam.

This Week on PlayStation Store That's You (PS4, July 4) At E3 2017 Sony announced PlayLink, a new line of party games that incorporate smartphones and tablets in innovative ways. The first PlayLink game is That's You, which lets players compete in a series of quizzes and drawing challenges that test how well they know each other. Depending on the group you're playing with, That's You could be a lot of (potentially filthy) fun.

This Week on Steam Psebay (PC, July 7) Like pulling off crazy tricks in the Trials games? Well, this one may be for you. Psebay is another physics-based, motorcycle stunt game, but it also features a cool visual style, atmospheric music, and dynamic gravity that may flip the entire level upside down at a moment's notice. If you want to crash motorbikes while still appearing artsy, this game is your best bet. Check out Psebay on Steam.