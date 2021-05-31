Knockout City's free Block Party trial might be over, but the popular team-based multiplayer video game centered around wild games of dodgeball isn't quite done with letting folks play for free just yet. Developer Velan Studios and publisher Electronic Arts have announced that new players to the video game will be able to play for free and level up through Street Rank 25. After players hit Street Rank 25, they will be required to purchase the video game in order to keep playing.

As I noted in my initial preview earlier this year, Knockout City is basically souped-up dodgeball with some particularly cool and goofy additions. It's all about movement and trading balls back and forth, always trying to get one up on your opposing players. Add to this the various modes and, for example, being able to curl up into a ball and have other players pick you up to use your own avatar as a dodgeball of sorts and you get a particularly unique multiplayer title -- and now it's one that more folks will get to try out for their own for the foreseeable future.

Knockout City is currently available for PC via Origin or Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It is also playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility. Much like other multiplayer titles, it features seasons and purchasable cosmetics, though there are no loot boxes or similar mechanics. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Knockout City right here.

