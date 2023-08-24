Mamba Day: 7 Kobe Bryant Mamba Moments NBA 2K24 Should Add
Kobe Bryant is getting Mamba Moments in NBA 2K24. Here's some of his best performances.
NBA 2K24 features some new Kobe Bryant Mamba Moments in the upcoming game. As a part of Mamba Day, where fans remember the Lakers Legend and his legacy, we've compiled 7 moments that we think should have made the cut as well. In Bryant's career, there are no shortage of legendary feats to focus on. Five total championships and countless other memories give you a lot of room to ponder. While every season might not have ended hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy, there were seconds etched into the memory of millions around the globe. Here are the moments we picked, and the moments NBA 2K24 has in the game when it launches.
Fans would have revolted if that Game 7 performance in the 2010 NBA Finals wasn't there, so of course it makes the cut. Alongside that achievement is Kobe's 62 in three quarters against the Dallas Mavericks in 2005. Two years later, the Mamba would notch 65 against the Portland Trailblazers. Back to the playoffs, the Lakers guard stacked an impressive 48 points and 16 rebounds against the Sacramento Kings during the Los Angeles dynasty. 2K made sure to show his NBA record 12 three-pointers against the Seattle Supersonics as well. There's two more challenges on the way from Visual Concepts, but we've got even more suggestions.
🐍 MAMBA MOMENTS™ is coming to NBA 2K24 🐍— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 24, 2023
Relive some of Kobe Bryant's greatest performances with playable moments from his legendary career, only in #NBA2K24
Pre-order your copy today! ➡️ https://t.co/ddxX7XNxxG pic.twitter.com/GCi0C5teew
What else would you like to see? Let us know down in the comments!
Kobe Goes Gold - 2008 Olympic Final Vs. Spain
The Redeem Team had one mission: bring home the hardware. Despite fielding a team with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and more, Team USA was up against the wall against Spain's formidable front court. In stepped Kobe with a little help from CP3 and Bros and the rest is history.prevnext
Idols Become Your Rivals - Kobe Faces Jordan For 1st Time
Back in 1998, Kobe wasn't exactly a legend yet. But, the kid from Lower Merion High School had something to prove when His Airness popped up on the schedule. Number 8's appeal was based in athleticism back then. But, it's really fun and special to see him going toe-to-toe with his idol early on.prevnext
Beating The Suns At The Buzzer - Bryant Leads L.A. to Clutch Victory
While this period of Kobe's career is more known for gaudy point totals than anything else. There is something mesmerizing about the guard just carving up defenses. In the Staples Center, when they called his number with the game on the line, the Mamba delivered.prevnext
Kobe Doin' Work - Bryant Electrifies MSG w/ 61 Points
Before every single superstar was breaking the scoreboard in New York City, there was Kobe doing his thing. An absolute phenomenon that brought the Madison Square Garden crowd to their feet cheering for the opposing team. This is absolute dominance from Bryant.prevnext
Kobe Connects Over Wade - Christmas Day Game-Winner 2009
Hall of Famers all over this clip as the Miami Heat visited The City of Angels for a Christmas Day showdown in 2009. This hotly contested battle came down the final second. Can you imagine nailing that triple with Dwyane Wade playing tight defense?prevnext
The Kobe & Shaq Connection - Massive 4th Quarter Comeback Game 7 2000 WCF
If the Blazers made it onto this list for that scoring outburst, one of the most iconic Bryant images of the Kobe & Shaq era has to make it into this mode. The Lakers storm back to win Game 7 after being down 15 points!prevnext
Kobe's Swan Song in Staples - 60 Points Final Game
This will almost surely be one of the last two Mamba Moments announced, but it's getting some shine here anyway. This was a true event in the NBA as the Staples Center was rocking to see Kobe "Bean" Bryant lace 'em up one last time. Although he was exhausted by the end. Seeing the Lakers get the win and the Black Mamba go to work was an absolutely ethereal experience.prev