Mamba Day: 7 Kobe Bryant Mamba Moments NBA 2K24 Should Add

NBA 2K24 features some new Kobe Bryant Mamba Moments in the upcoming game. As a part of Mamba Day, where fans remember the Lakers Legend and his legacy, we've compiled 7 moments that we think should have made the cut as well. In Bryant's career, there are no shortage of legendary feats to focus on. Five total championships and countless other memories give you a lot of room to ponder. While every season might not have ended hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy, there were seconds etched into the memory of millions around the globe. Here are the moments we picked, and the moments NBA 2K24 has in the game when it launches.

Fans would have revolted if that Game 7 performance in the 2010 NBA Finals wasn't there, so of course it makes the cut. Alongside that achievement is Kobe's 62 in three quarters against the Dallas Mavericks in 2005. Two years later, the Mamba would notch 65 against the Portland Trailblazers. Back to the playoffs, the Lakers guard stacked an impressive 48 points and 16 rebounds against the Sacramento Kings during the Los Angeles dynasty. 2K made sure to show his NBA record 12 three-pointers against the Seattle Supersonics as well. There's two more challenges on the way from Visual Concepts, but we've got even more suggestions.

🐍 MAMBA MOMENTS™ is coming to NBA 2K24 🐍



Relive some of Kobe Bryant's greatest performances with playable moments from his legendary career, only in #NBA2K24



Pre-order your copy today! ➡️ https://t.co/ddxX7XNxxG pic.twitter.com/GCi0C5teew — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 24, 2023

What else would you like to see? Let us know down in the comments!