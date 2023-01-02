Konami Teasing 2023 Announcements for "Familiar Series"

Konami owns some of the most beloved franchises in all of gaming, but the company has put a much smaller focus on that part of its business over the last few years. In 2022, that seemed to change quite a bit, as Silent Hill saw several new games announced. In a New Year's greeting published by Famitsu, Konami hinted that there could be much more to come in 2023. The greeting mentions that new announcements are coming this year, and they will relate to "familiar series," though Konami did not explicitly mention which ones.

"This year is the year of the Rabbit, so we are planning power-ups and new developments for familiar series with the aiming of leaping even further," said Konami. "Additionally, we're deeply and quietly progressing on new project(s) that we have yet to announce to you all. Konami is leaping forward, so by all means please stay tuned."

In addition to Silent Hill, Konami owns the rights to several major video game franchises, including Castlevania, Bomberman, and Metal Gear. Metal Gear has been completely missing since 2018's Metal Gear Survive, a spin-off game that wasn't well received by players. Meanwhile, Castlevania has exclusively seen compilations released over the last few years, including Castlevania Anniversary Collection and Castlevania Advance Collection; the last original game in the series was 2014's Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2. Bomberman has appeared more recently, though Konami officially ended support for Super Bomberman R Online at the start of last month.

It remains to be seen which of these series might see an announcement this year (if any), but there are going to be a lot of fans excited to see what Konami reveals next. There had been intense speculation for years that Konami might exit the video game industry, though the publisher had thoroughly disputed that. Now it seems things have shifted in a big way, and Konami's future as part of the video game industry looks a whole lot brighter than it has in years.

