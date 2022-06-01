Konami Ending Super Bomberman R Online Support

In May 2021, Konami released Super Bomberman R Online on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. Just over a year later, the publisher has announced that support for the game will come to an end this year. The free-to-play game will remain available through December 1st, but the sale of Bomber Coins and Premium Packs has now ended. Players will still be able to redeem purchased Bomber Coins through the end of the service, but anyone that was still planning on buying skins in the game is now out of luck. Konami announced the move in a post on the game’s official website.

“This service has continued to operate with the support of many userssince its launch in May 2021, but due to various circumstances, we havedecided to terminate the service on all platforms on December 1, 2022 at01:00:00 (UTC),” the post reads.

Super Bomberman R Online was a timed exclusive on Google Stadia before receiving a multi-platform release last year. Bomber Coins allowed players to unlock various skins based on Konami franchises, including Old Snake from the Metal Gear Solid series. Given the frantic multiplayer action Bomberman is known for, it’s surprising the game wasn’t able to last longer, but Konami’s post promises that the “series is moving forward with new projects.” Hopefully, Bomberman fans won’t be kept waiting too long before the series makes a return.

Of course, Konami’s interest in the video game industry has greatly waned over the last few years. The company hasn’t completely abandoned game development, but it has shifted its focus to other areas of its business. The company continues to produce a number of collections featuring older games, but not much in the way of new ones. As a result, franchises like Silent Hill, Castlevania, and Metal Gear Solid have been all but abandoned. It would be a shame to see Bomberman suffer a similar fate, but today’s post leaves some hope that won’t be the case!

Are you a fan of Super Bomberman R Online? Does this news come as a surprise to you?