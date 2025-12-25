KOTOR Remake Update Sounds Very Promising (If It’s Actually True)

Modern remakes of classic games have become a major trend in modern gaming, with publishers like Capcom and Square Enix finding a lot of success in fresh approaches to older entries in franchises like Resident Evil and Final Fantasy. The Star Wars brand in particular seems poised for a great modern resurgence, given the announcement of titles like Fate of the Old Republic and Galactic Racer set to land in the next few years. While it’s been rumored for a while, it seems that there is real movement behind one Star Wars series in particular getting a modern refresh.

Developed by BioWare and released in 2003 for the Xbox, Knights of the Old Republic was a major success for Lucasfilm Games that remains one of their most critically acclaimed titles. Establishing itself as a fascinating exploration of the franchise’s ancient past, the terrific world-building, rock-solid writing, and in-depth gameplay options quickly made Knights of the Old Republic one of the most beloved Star Wars games ever released. While rumors have swirled about a remake for a while, it looks like a new generation of gamers is indeed going to be getting a chance to explore the era.

Knights Of The Old Republic Is Still Set To Get A Modern Remake

Knights of the Old Republic‘s remake by Saber Interactive and Mad Head Games is reportedly still in active development, and the team behind the game bodes well for the project. Mad Head Games has some impressive titles to its name, including the Cadenza series and 2023’s Scars Above. The developer is looking ahead to a strong 2026, with the developer currently at work on the first-person horror survival game Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival.

Early previews for the horror game have been well-received by members of the press, highlighting how the developer is adjusting to bringing established IP to life. That might be why they were tapped by Saber Interactive to take over an unannounced AAA game. Described as “based on a famous and beloved IP,” Mad Head has also noted that the game is the biggest project they’ve ever worked on. Legal documents released by the studio later confirmed that the company is working on a remake of Knights of the Old Republic, suggesting this is the game the Mad Head website was referring to. Given the scale and scope of Knights of the Old Republic, it would make sense to call it the biggest game the developer has ever worked on — and the timing for a remake couldn’t be better.

It’s Perfect Timing For A KOTOR Remake

Knights of the Old Republic has remained a high benchmark for the Star Wars franchise in the gaming space, with the in-depth RPG earning plenty of accolades at release and only growing in acclaim in the years since. The game generated a sequel with Knights of the Old Republic 2 and a spiritual successor in the MMORPG Star Wars: The Old Republic. The series has already gotten some confirmed modern updates courtesy of the highly anticipated follow-up, Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic. That game was confirmed at the 2025 Game Awards. While there’s no formal release date set for that title, a modern remake of Knights of the Old Republic would be an ideal way for Lucasfilm Games to get more excitement brewing for the upcoming title.

News about the remake has been relatively limited recently, outside of the 2024 announcement that Saber Interactive intended to continue development on the remake even after Embracer Group sold off the company. Mad Head Games’ involvement in the remake and going through with legal filings suggests the game is very much in active development, dispelling any fears that the game had been quietly cancelled. Knights of the Old Republic remains a highlight of the franchise in the gaming space, with a story and characters that still resonate with fans. However, the actual graphics and gameplay can seem limited by modern standards, so bringing the experience into a modern space is a very promising development. Coupled with news that the developer is also already planning on doing a remake of Knights of the Old Republic 2 as well, fans of the classic BioWare RPG have a lot to look forward to in the coming years.