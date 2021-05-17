New Demon Slayer Game Trailer Introduces Kyojuro Rengoku

A new trailer and screenshots for the upcoming Demon Slayer video game, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan, focus on the franchise's famous Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku. The trailer, which you can check out above courtesy of Gematsu uploading the region-locked official trailer, shows Rengoku taking on the Water Hashira Giyu Tomioka. While the Demon Slayer franchise focuses in on the trials and tribulations of the protagonist Tanjiro Kamado, there are plenty of other supporting characters that will be included in the video game.

Notably, Kyojuro Rengoku is having something of a moment with the immense popularity and continued success of the anime film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train. While Rengoku only appears briefly in the manga and anime, he's had an overwhelming influence on the characters in it, and especially Tanjiro. His inclusion in the video game was almost a foregone conclusion given the fact that several other Hashira members have already been introduced, but it's still fun to see him in action.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in Japan this year. It is being developed by CyberConnect2, developer of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot among other titles. Broadly speaking, Kakarot has been received fairly well. Aniplex will publish the game with Ufotable and Shueisha as producers. Should it come west, it is almost a guarantee that the game will be localized to some other name and have a different publisher here. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Demon Slayer franchise right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of the Demon Slayer video game so far? Are you excited to check it out when it does release? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T Siliconera]