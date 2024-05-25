Larian Studios Shares Update On Baldur's Gate 3 Deluxe Editions

The road to Baldur's Gate 3 Deluxe Editions has been a difficult one for Larian Studios, and while there was a promising update earlier this month, today the studio behind last year's overwhelming Game of the Year has shared what they referred to as "disappointing news." Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Larian's latest update explains that some of the console editions of the Deluxe Edition in North America have unfortunately run into additional production issues, which will prolong the wait a bit longer for those waiting on a PlayStation 5 pre-order, though the Xbox Deluxe Editions have already shipped.

The social media post further notes: "We expect all PS5 North America copies to be ready in around 14 days – followed by another 10 days to begin delivering these directly to players. We are also in talks with the manufacturer to understand whether it is possible to hire extra temporary staff to reduce assembly times."

So while it seems Larian feels confident in this time period for the time being, it's also entirely possible there will be another update depending on if the manufacturer is able to increase production. Larian had previously noted earlier this month that they hoped the PlayStation and Xbox editions would all be shipped by the end of this month. While this timeline has been fulfilled for Xbox Series X|S, it's going to take a bit longer for PlayStation 5 players.

It certainly may be a test of patience for PlayStation 5 players waiting for the Deluxe Edition to be delivered, the wait will be well worth it for those who are eager to get their hands on physical media still, despite companies massively scaling back on manufacturing physical editions of games, movies, and television series. Larian touches on the importance of physical editions in the latest update, stating, "By committing to creating physical editions, we were hoping to preserve the almost nostalgic feeling of unboxing your newest game, and this is a commitment we're hoping to bring into the future with us, this time ensuring we continue to work closely with our partners to manage the planning and production process."

Larian Studios continues to be apologetic about the delays, but it's clear they're doing everything they can to get the Baldur's Gate 3 Deluxe Editions to those waiting on them as quickly as possible.