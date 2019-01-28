Last Chance to Pre-Order ‘Kingdom Hearts III’ With a $10 Amazon Credit

Excitement for Kingdom Hearts III from Disney and Square Enix is now at a fever pitch. After a 14-year wait, it’s hard to believe that a new Kingdom Hearts game is less than 24 hours away!

Odds are you got your pre-order in months ago, but here’s a reminder that the $10 Amazon credit that Prime members will get on Kingdom Hearts 3 expires when the game drops at midnight tonight, January 28th – 29th. Until that time, you can pre-order the game in both physical and digital versions for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 right here. You can check out a review round-up of Kingdom Hearts 3 right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, Hot Topic recently released a series of fantastic fashions to celebrate the release of Kingdom Hearts III. Not surprisingly, many of the best styles are sold out online at the time of writing, but keep tabs on this link for restocks. Some of our favorite items from the collection include the following:

• Kingdom Hearts pajama pants

• Kingdom Hearts Sora Keyblade sneakers

• Kingdom Hearts Sora backpack

• Kingdom Hearts Sora cosplay hoodie

• Kingdom Hears Riku cosplay hoodie

• Kingdom Hearts Kairi cosplay hoodie / Plus size

• Kingdom Hearts Heartless Shadow cosplay hoodie / Plus size

Finally, PDP has produced a full-size replica of the Keyblade from Kingdom Hearts that’s made from EVA foam and measures 35-inches long with a detachable chain and Mickey medallion. You can reserve one on Amazon right now for $39.99. It’s on backorder, so get in line for one before the ship date gets pushed out further.

The official synopsis for Kingdom Hearts 3 reads:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.