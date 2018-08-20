League of Legends’ New Event Is All About ARAM

European League of Legends players have a new ARAM event with missions, streams, skin discounts, and chances to win Hextech loot items.

The event’s called ARAM-arama and is only available to those within the EUW and EUNE regions, so if you’re playing elsewhere, this event isn’t for you. But for players on those European servers, you’re able to take part in the event starting on August 22 with the limited-time bonuses in effect until August 27.

“Introducing…ARAM-arama!” The League of Legends EU Twitter account announced. “We’re inviting all European players (EUW & EUNE) to join us on the Howling Abyss map for some ARAM fun between August 22, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. CEST and August 27, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. CEST.”

Alongside a comic featuring the game’s three new Pool Party skins and other cosmetic-clad champions, Riot Games detailed how the European ARAM event will work. Missions that revolve around ARAM will entice players to win games that have certain featured champions in them, and completing six of these missions will yield two Hextech Chests and Keys. The champions that have to be in games for the completed missions to count will depend on what skin set is being featured that day with the Pool Party skins featured first, the featured skins changing every day until the event ends with the PROJECT skins being featured. To make sure everyone has a chance to get these specific champions in their game and win to fulfil the mission requirements, the champion rotation pool has been expanded for the duration of the event. Players will also get their rerolls quicker, so everyone will have more chances to swap their champions out for the ones that they want.

Several skins and champions are also on sale throughout the event, some of which include Star Guardian Lux, PROJECT Ekko, and Mecha Aatrox. The prices for all of those can be seen here, and you can also buy an ARAM Battle Boost for half the original price.

With the event being exclusive to the European servers, the question of why others couldn’t join in the ARAM fun was inevitably asked. Riot Whiski from the EU publishing team answered the question on Reddit to say that it’s simply an event put together by Riot Games EU, so it’s only available for those players.

“We’re an EU team so, kinda by definition, we only work on projects for local players,” Riot Whiski said. “We never want anybody on the EU servers to assume that just because Riot’s head office is in LA that players outside North America are automatically second-class citizens. There are lots more global events on the way, promise!”

The ARAM-arama event begins on August 22 and ends on August 27.