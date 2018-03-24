New League of Legends Banner Highlights Big Objective Steals

League of Legends players who pride themselves in making clutch plays at objectives will soon have their daring actions recognized by new banners that appear when an objective is stolen.

The new feature is being tested on the PBE at the moment that highlights when a player steals a neutral objective like the Baron or a Dragon. Riot Fearless announced the idea on the PBE boards and explained the goal behind the feature.

“We have a small feature in testing on the PBE right now, where the game will attempt to recognize when a team ‘steals’ an objective,” Riot Fearless said. “We’re looking to find ways to recognize more high moments, and big objective steals are some of the biggest turning points that the game currently doesn’t celebrate well.”

This means that Ezreal players’ cross-map Trueshot Barrages or Zac players’ max-range jump steals will now be even more visible when they secure a contested objective. In order for the game to detect which team actually stole the neutral objectives as opposed to those who just stand in the Dragon or Baron pits and secure the targets, some behind-the-scenes calculations will see how much damage is being dealt to the objectives and which team is dishing it out. A “steal” banner will then be awarded to players and teams who can secure the objective if they dealt less damage to it than the other team.

“We’re currently trying to watch for when both teams end up damaging an objective, and based on how that damage is split up and comes in over time, we recognize the steal and for now, give it a kill banner. If we get the procedural recognition dialed in to a spot that feels accurate, we might look to improve the callouts in game.”

The callout could lead to some closer calls as opposed to more definite ones such as when a player kills an enemy or shuts down a kill streak, so Riot Games is currently looking for feedback from PBE players to fine-tune the new feature. It’s also a known bug that the new banner doesn’t appear when the Rift Herald is stolen, so PBE players should only look for the banner to appear when stealing the Baron and Dragons for now.