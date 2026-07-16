Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Release Window Potentially Revealed

The launch window for the highly-anticipated remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic has potentially been unveiled. Nearly five years ago, KOTOR Remake was first announced to be in development alongside an initial teaser trailer. In the time since, no new information or trailers for the game have come about, although the project has been confirmed to still be in development after shifting to Saber Interactive. Now, with fans continuing to wonder about the status of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, one executive at Saber has tipped his hand on when the game could finally release.

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In a new statement that was unearthed by Reddit this week, newly appointed Chief Business Officer at Saber, Steve Allison, said that he has joined the company to help organize its lineup of games coming in 2028. Of this slate, Allison specifically mentioned Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake and said that he’s hopeful the game will release in this window. While not a guarantee by any means, this is the first even broad launch window for the title that has been given since its announcement.

Is This KOTOR Remake Release Window Feasible?

On paper, it would make quite a bit of sense for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake to arrive in 2028. While Aspyr was the original developer behind the game, Saber Interactive took over in 2022. As such, 2028 would represent six years of development time on KOTOR Remake, which is typically the amount of time that it takes for many modern AAA games to be created.

That being said, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake has gone through a notoriously rough development cycle. Not only was Aspyr pushed off of the project, but even when control was passed to Saber, it’s not clear how long it took for the studio to ramp up and begin fully begin working on it. As such, production on KOTOR Remake may not have started until later on, which is why Allison still isn’t fully confident that it will launch in 2028.

Still, if nothing else, it’s good to have continued confirmation that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake remains in the works behind the scenes. Hopefully, we’ll end up getting a proper look at the remake at some point in the months ahead to give fans an idea of how it will stack up when compared to the original.

Whenever Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is released, it will be a console exclusive to PS5 and will also come to PC. In addition, a new entry in the franchise, Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, is also now in the works as well.