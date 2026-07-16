EA Sports FC 27 Release Date Leaked Before Official Reveal

It’s not exactly a surprise Electronic Arts is developing yet another big soccer game. However, the company has not spoken officially about this latest entry in the annualized sports series. Unofficially, though, details have leaked for EA Sports FC 27, revealing a bit more about the title and when it will reportedly come out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dealabs, through reliable leaker billbil-kun, published said unofficial report. The outlet reported EA Sports FC 27 was coming out on September 25th (and will ship on a physical disc on consoles with disc drives, too, unlike some big games). This is in line with the other EA FC games (and many of the FIFA games), which have all been released in the final week of September.

Early access will allegedly be granted up to eight days earlier on September 17th for those who plunk down the cash for the expensive premium version or those who subscribe to EA Play. However, billbil-kun explained that it might not be exactly eight days, bringing up FC 26‘s seven-day early access. Regardless, the report also stated FC 27 will cost $69.99 across all platforms in the United States, meaning EA has not jumped to $79.99 for this huge franchise.

EA Sports FC 27 Is Reportedly Still Coming to Previous Consoles

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

It has also not jumped exclusively to the current batch of consoles, as Dealabs noted how the soccer game is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, in addition to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. While many of this era’s games have ended up on the previous generation of systems and stretched out support for said batch of consoles, EA has long since put its soccer games on older hardware. For example, FIFA 14 still shipped on PS2, while FIFA 19 still came to PS3, both of which were among the last major titles to come to said systems. As a comparison, Call of Duty, another annualized franchise, is finally making the jump to a current-gen-only release with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, since it is leaving behind the PS4 and Xbox One for the first time since those consoles came out.

The cover star and its array of gameplay changes were not contained in the report. However, those will likely come in the near future whenever EA decides to officially speak about the game (if those details don’t leak ahead of time). Said reveal is likely incredibly soon, too. EA has unveiled all of the previous FC games in July, a practice that extended to the relatively recent FIFA games before the title switch, as well.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!