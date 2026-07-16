Marvel’s Wolverine Gets Cinematic New Trailer, And It’s the Best One Yet

Ahead of its release in September, a new cinematic trailer for Marvel’s Wolverine has been released by PlayStation. While it has been quite a long time since its initial announcement, Wolverine is finally gearing up to hit PS5 consoles almost two months exactly from today. Now, as PlayStation begins this final push toward its arrival, it has let loose a new video that should get fans more excited than ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Clocking in at roughly 90 seconds, the new “Ain’t No Hero” trailer for Marvel’s Wolverine is arguably the best one that the game has received so far. While there isn’t any gameplay footage in the video, the trailer sets the stage for the story that will center around Wolverine. In addition, it features a handful of different characters, enemies, and locations that will seemingly be featured throughout the game. Although it’s far less bloody than Insomniac has previously shown that Wolverine will be, it’s an excellent trailer that will likely be used heavily for promotional purposes in the months ahead.

You can check out this new trailer for Marvel’s Wolverine for yourself right here:

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With San Diego Comic-Con 2026 right around the corner, we should see even more of Marvel’s Wolverine in the coming week. PlayStation recently announced that it will be holding a panel for Wolverine on July 23rd that will feature a number of developers from Insomniac Games along with cast members from the title. The panel is also promised to feature more “exclusive never-before-seen content” from Wolverine, which means we could gain further insight into its narrative and gameplay. Whether or not this new info is shared with everyone online or is exclusive to those in attendance at San Diego Comic-Con isn’t clear.

Following the conclusion of this panel, though, there’s a good chance that Insomniac Games will start to go silent about Marvel’s Wolverine. While promotional material for the game will surely become more prominent, it’s doubtful that we’ll get any more extensive looks ahead of its launch. Insomniac has tried its best to keep specifics tied to Marvel’s Wolverine under wraps since its reemergence last year, and this trend is one that will surely continue as the game approaches is final weeks and months before release.

Marvel’s Wolverine is set to release on September 15th and will be exclusive to PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles. Unlike past PlayStation first-party games, reports indicate that Wolverine won’t be coming to PC in the future. As for its cost, Marvel’s Wolverine will retail for $69.99, with the Digital Deluxe Edition, which features additional cosmetics and in-game accessories, going for $79.99.