5 Characters We Can’t Wait To See in Resident Evil 10, Including One Who Needs Revenge

Resident Evil Requiem might only be a few months old, but that won’t stop anyone from speculating on what’s coming in the next mainline installment. Sure, Capcom plans to release a Requiem DLC and a remake before we get to whatever Resident Evil 10 is; however, that just gives us more leeway in wish-casting the next crew of characters. Of course, it’s worth noting that the DLC and remake could influence who is in RE10, but for now, the field is almost completely open. Here are five Resident Evil characters I hope make their way into RE10.

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5) Claire Redfield

As mentioned up top, Capcom’s next major game will be a remake, and it’s going to be Resident Evil: Code Veronica. If you’re not a long-time fan, you might be unaware that CV stars both of the Redfield siblings. While Chris is nearly a shoo-in to appear in literally every Resident Evil game that exists, Claire has been left out in the cold more often than not.

So, while I expect Chris to show up in RE10 and finally deliver on his promise to take the fight to the BSSA’s headquarters in Europe, I think there’s room for Claire to at least make an appearance. After all, she’s a great fighter who has more than proven herself. If Code Veronica is as successful as most of the other remakes, she’ll also be around her peak popularity among casual fans. Chris is in CV, but Claire is the true star. Since then, she’s been relegated to side stories like Resident Evil: Revelations 2 and the CGI movies. Look, I love Death Island as much as the next fan, but Claire needs to show up in a mainline game soon.

4) Hunk

Let’s be clear: That was Hunk in Resident Evil Requiem. There’s scuttlebutt that maybe it was a different special operative who just happened to wear the exact same gear Hunk is known for, but I’m not hearing it. That was Hunk, and he is absolutely still alive. I’ll also be honest that Hunk isn’t really the character we’re begging to learn more about. He’s got a mysterious backstory, but he’s a better character when we don’t know much about him.

With that in mind, I’m not hoping for Hunk to pop up as a main protagonist or anything. Instead, I want him back as either a side boss or a playable character in RE10‘s (or Requiem‘s) Mercanaries mode. Hunk is like Resident Evil’s Boba Fett. If you dig into his story with an entire TV series or see what he was like as a child, it kind of ruins it. Let him become RE‘s shadowy side character and watch the money roll in.

3) Jake Muller

Image Courtesy of Capcom

Okay, stick with me, because this one is going to take some explaining. Resident Evil Requiem introduced the world to Zeno, who is seemingly a clone of the long-dead Albert Wesker. Zeno has superhero-like powers thanks to his Wesker blood, and while he was put out of commission toward the end of Requiem, it’s clear he’s going to be involved to some degree moving forward.

With that in mind, the Resident Evil heroes need their own super-powered friend to join the mix. While Chris Redfield did punch through a boulder that one time, he’s not nearly the powerhouse Jake Muller is. We haven’t seen or heard much from Jake since he first appeared in Resident Evil 6, but we know that he is Wesker’s son. That gives him access to quite a few remarkable abilities, especially when you factor in his training as a mercenary. I’m not saying at Zeno-Jake clash is the fight that should end RE10, but it certainly wouldn’t make a bad mid-game stinger.

2) Rebecca Chambers

Speaking of Wesker’s potential involvement in Resident Evil 10, I think it’s finally time to end the long-running “joke” that he had a crush on Rebecca Chambers with satisfying (and potentially) effect. If you’re not up on this relatively hidden piece of trivia, Wesker was hiding a picture of a young Rebecca in his office at the Raccoon Police Department. It’s pretty easy to miss, but Capcom has left it in the office for several games. There has to be some payoff to the whole thing.

Plus, Rebecca is one of the most underused characters in RE history. Everyone else has had their chance to get revenge on Wesker, so it’s time Rebecca gets her opportunity. Again, it doesn’t have to be the final fight, and Rebecca doesn’t even have to be one of the main characters, but long-time fans would get a kick out of seeing her take Wesker down a peg if he (or some version of him) does come back in RE10. Capcom loves to use fan service, so giving Rebecca some revenge would fall in line with what players expect from the series.

1) Jill Valentine

Image courtesy of Capcom

For me, this is not negotiable. Jill Valentine should be the main character of the Resident Evil series. She might not be as hunky as Chris or as brooding as Leon, but Jill rules. She proved that by being the sole lead of Resident Evil 3. Has Chris ever done that? I don’t think so.

I get it. Leon and Chris are very popular among the fan base, but Capcom needs to spread the love. Jill was one of the characters who started this series, and the fact that her lone starring role over the last decade was Resident Evil: Revelations is a travesty. Seriously, she wasn’t even in Resident Evil 6, and that cast is bloated like a water-logged zombie. Simply put, there is not a character in the Resident Evil universe that the fans want to see more than Jill, and I am standing with them. Do the right thing, Capcom, and bring back Jill.

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