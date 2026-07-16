Riftbound: Vendetta’s New Draven Card Gets More Powerful The Longer You Play, First Look Revealed (Exclusive)

Riftbound has continued to evolve and expand in sets like Spiritforged and Unleashed, and now it sets out to bring rivalries into the focus with its fourth set, Vendetta. Riftbound turns its attention to clashes of all kinds and brings new ways to interact with the game, with a host of powerful cards to add to your decks. Now we’ve got your first look at a brand new Vendetta Champion Unit featuring Draven that will shake things up thanks to his key ability, and you can get your first look at the brand new card below.

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Draven (Showboat) is a 5-Cost Champion Unit with a Might of 3, though that’s where the card’s flexibility comes in. Draven’s ability reveals that his might is increased by your points, so the closer you get to winning the game, the more effective he becomes. If you’ve scored 4 points, you now have a 4 Might card, and likewise, if you have 6 or 7 points, you now have an even more powerful 6 or 7 Might Champion Unit. The cost is a bit high, but the extra firepower that Draven boasts as the game goes on makes up for that, making this a valuable Champion to add to your Vendetta arsenal.

Every new Riftbound set brings welcome gameplay additions to experience and new ways to interact with your favorite characters, and Vendetta will be no different. One new mechanic is called Flow, and cards that contain this ability allow you to play the card from your trash for its Flow cost, though you do have to banish it afterwards.

Then there’s Burn, and cards with this ability let you put the top card of your Main Deck into your trash to give your card a +1 to your Might. This is also a great way to feed possible Flow cards into your Trash for later, and you can create quite the one-two punch with these two systems depending on how you build your deck.

Another new mechanic is Empower, which gives you more options after a card has entered play. Empower cards allow you to pay a cost and give your card some kind of boost, with one example being Punching Poro. Punching Poro allows you to discard 1 card to pay the Empower cost, and once Empowered, the card gains +1 Might, increasing that Might to 3. Empower isn’t just for Units though, as Battlefields like Risen Altar also have the ability. In this case, Risen Altar reduces the cost of Empowering your Units when at that location.

There are also new types of cards to utilize, including Unit-Gear. These cards, which include the adorable Patched Porobot, can count as both Units and Gear. Patched Porobot specifically enters exhausted, but when you play him, you can draw 1 if you control 3 or more other gear. There are also cards known as Decrees, which are a cycle of spells themed after Domain rivalries. Each Domain has its own decree that hits especially hard against its opposite Domain color.

In addition to the typical Booster Display and Vault releases, there is a new product in Vendetta known as Showdown Decks. Showdown Decks come with two ready-to-play decks that are perfect for getting a game started with one box, and this set will feature Zed vs Shen.

Riftbound: Vendetta hits Pre-Rift release on July 24th and fully releases on July 31st.

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