League of Legends' New Champion Collection Figures Are Up For Pre-Order

League of Legends is one of the most popular franchises around, and everyone has their own favorite character. The good news is that Spin Master is bringing some of your favorite characters to life in figure form thanks to their new Champion Collection line, and whether you're a fan of 4-inch figures or 6-inch figures, there's going to be something here that will catch your eye. The Champion Collection is now available to pre-order at Target, and the line comes in 4-Inch single figures, 6-inch single figures, and a special 5-Pack 4-inch figure set, and you can check out all of the new figures up-close starting on the next slide.

First up are the 4-inch single boxed collector-grade figures, which feature 12 points of articulation and weapon accessories straight out of the game. The line includes Darius, Yasuo, and Jinx, and each one retails for $9.99. You can also get Jinx in the 5-Pack figure set, which includes additional characters like Ekko, Caitlyn, Heimerdinger, and Vi. Each one also includes 12 points of articulation and a weapon accessory, and the 5-Pack retails for $49.99.

If you want something even grander, you can pick up the 6-inch collector's line, which includes Thresh and Zed. Each figure boasts 19 points of articulation and more elaborate accessories as well as collectors packaging, and retail for $19.99 each.

You can find the official description for the League of Legends Dual Cities Pack below.

"The League of Legends Dual Cities Pack is a must-have for League of Legends fans! The 5-Pack includes Heimerdinger, Vi, Caitlyn, Ekko, and an exclusive Jinx figure! Accessorize your figures with the included Hextech Rifle for Caitlyn, Bat for Ekko, Fishbones and Pow-Pow for Jinx, and 2 Wrenches and 1 Turret for Professor Heimerdinger! These collector-grade figures capture impeccable details, just like in the game! The League of Legends figure set is sculpted with extreme details through mold finishes and textures. Painted with premium paints, washes, over-sprays and DIJ to ensure the utmost precision and accuracy. The pack comes with an exclusive Jinx figure, featuring premium deco, pearlescent clothing, and graffiti accessories. It’s a League of Legends figure worthy of champions! The figures have 12 points of articulation and Summoner's Rift figure bases, so you can display your favorite characters in various poses. Use the included Summoner’s Rift figure bases. Collect all the League of Legends figures in the Legends Pack to bring the victory home!"

You can pre-order the figures right here, and you can check out all of the figures up-close on the next slides.

Which figure is your favorite? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things gaming and action figures with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!