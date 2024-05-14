PlayStation Announces Hermen Hulst and Hideaki Nishino as New CEOs

Last year, it was announced that PlayStation's long-time CEO Jim Ryan was stepping down from his position. That move was made official when Ryan left the position back in March and Hiroki Totoki was appointed interim CEO. Since then, many have wondered who would take over Ryan's role on a full-time basis, and earlier today, PlayStation's plans were finally revealed. It won't be one person taking Ryan's old position. Instead, Sony will have two new CEOs, with Hermen Hulst holding the position for the Studios Business Group and Hideaki Nishino leading the Platform Business Group.

PlayStation Names Two New CEOs

GamesIndustry.biz was the first to report the news about the two CEOs. As mentioned, Hulst is taking over for the newly named SBG, which deals with PlayStation's first-party teams and the development of PlayStation IP outside of video games. Hulst was previously the head of PlayStation Studios and is one of the co-founders of Guerrilla Games, so this role should suit him well. Essentially, it will allow him to focus on the creative side of the business, while Nishino works on the business side.

Nishino's group (the PBG) will include console hardware, technology, PlayStation Network, and PlayStation's third-party relations. Again, he should be able to slide into this role fairly easily after spending time as the senior vice president of platform experiences. Nishino has been involved in Sony's business division since 2006, making him the perfect candidate to lead that side of PlayStation in the post-Jim Ryan era.

In his comments, Hulst said, "The video game industry is one of the largest entertainment industries in the world and has been built on the marriage of content and technology, and I look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of play and entertainment."

Likewise, Nishino said, "We will continue to connect players and creators through world-class products, services, and technology. We always strive to grow our community even bigger with innovation in every area at Sony Interactive Entertainment."

For his part, Totoki will continue to work as the president, COO, and CFO of Sony Group Corporation, meaning both Hulst and Nishino will continue to report to him. These changes will go into effect on June 1st, so don't be surprised if we see the two new CEOs play a major role in Sony's next major showcase that's likely coming in the next few weeks.