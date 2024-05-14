New MultiVersus Trailer Appears to Tease The Powerpuff Girls Crossover

After holding several early access and beta periods over the last few years, developer Player First Games is finally set to launch MultiVersus later this month. To celebrate the upcoming release, the team has announced another fighter for the ever-growing roster. The platform fighter is officially adding The Joker at launch, and Player First Games gave him a gameplay trailer earlier today. However, the new trailer may have included a major tease for the first post-launch fighter coming to MultiVersus. It's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, but it looks like The Powerpuff Girls might be the next roster addition in MultiVersus.

The Powerpuff Girls MultiVersus Tease

As mentioned, this tease is a bit tough to spot if you don't know where to look. In the trailer above, a computer screen pops up several times. If you watch the top right-hand corner of the screen, you'll notice that one of the characters listed is The Powerpuff Girls. They're listed in the file to the right of Shaggy, so you won't be able to see them when the camera zooms in on the screen. You'll need to pay attention to the zoomed-out screen to spot them.

Regardless, this appears to hint that The Powerpuff Girls are coming to MultiVersus in the future. It's worth noting that they're listed as one entity, meaning you probably shouldn't expect to control Buttercup, Blossom, or Bubbles separately. Instead, it seems like they'll function similarly to The Pokemon Trainer in Super Smash Brothers, meaning there will be some way to swap between them during combat. Of course, it could be a simple skin swap that you select before each match, but Player First Games will hopefully have more fun with The Powerpuff Girls than that.

MultiVersus Release Date

Fortunately, MultiVersus fans don't have to wait much longer for the game to release and Player First to start revealing its next steps. The game is scheduled to launch on May 28th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. In contrast to the previous betas, the full release is an Unreal Engine 5 game, which has given the developers some extra lee-way. That means players can expect a new PvE mode, full cross-play and cross-progression, and rollback netcode, in addition to improved gameplay thanks to all the feedback from the various testing periods.