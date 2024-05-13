Pokemon Go Adding New Feature From the Main Series Games

When Pokemon Go Fest 2024 takes place this summer, players will get to experience a brand-new feature that comes straight from the main series games. In Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, Necrozma had the ability to fuse with Solgaleo or Lunala. When Necrozma was first announced for Pokemon Go, we speculated whether that feature might make its way into Pokemon Go, and Niantic has now confirmed that it will appear, and how it will work. If players fuse Necrozma with Solgaleo, they'll get Dusk Mane Necrozma, while a fusion with Lunala will result in Dawn Wings Necrozma.

Changing Necrozma into either of these forms will come with a pretty heavy cost. Players will need 30 Cosmog Candy as well as 30 Necrozma Candy. It will also require Fusion Energy. Fusion Energy is a new addition to Pokemon Go, and players will need 1,000 Solar Fusion Energy or 1,000 Lunar Fusion Energy to fuse Necrozma with Solagaleo or Lunala, respectively.

How to Get Fusion Energy

Players that attend the in-person Pokemon Go Fest events in Sendai, Madrid, and New York City will be able to get Solar Fusion Energy or Lunar Fusion Energy through branching Special Research. The global event on July 13th and 14th will allow all players to get this energy through either Raid Battles against Dusk Mane or Dawn Wings Necrozma, or by completing Research Tasks available exclusively to players that purchase a ticket for $14.99.

When players fuse Necrozma into its Dusk Mane or Dawn Wings forms, the resulting Pokemon will know an exclusive Charged Attack. Dusk Mane Necrozma will know Sunsteel Strike, which will have a power of 135 in Trainer Battles and 230 in Gyms and Raids. Dawn Wings Necrozma will instead know Moongeist Beam, which also has a power of 135 in Trainer Battles and 230 in Gyms and Raids.

Does Fusion Work Like Mega Evolution?

The fusion mechanic will work differently from Mega Evolution; once players have fused Necrozma with either of these Pokemon, they will remain fused until the player uses the "Separate" option. Separating is free, but at this time, Niantic has not confirmed if players will need to repay the Candy and Fusion Energy costs if they want to fuse the Pokemon again. Originally, Mega Evolutions required Mega Energy every single time a player Mega Evolved their Pokemon, but eventually that changed.

Unsurprisingly, Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma cannot be transferred to Pokemon Home. The fused forms could not be added to Pokemon Home from Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, and that remains the case for Pokemon Go, as well. They also will not be tradable, and players will not be able to transfer them to the professor.

