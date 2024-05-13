Assassin's Creed Shadows Release Date Seemingly Leaked

Earlier today, developer Ubisoft revealed that it's finally going to give players an in-depth look at its upcoming Japan-based Assassin's Creed. Previously known as Codename Red, Assassin's Creed Shadows is getting its first major trailer on May 15th at noon ET/9:00 am PT. However, by putting the Shadows trailer up on YouTube using the platform's "Premiere" feature, it appears that Ubisoft may have spilled the beans about when the next Assassin's Creed game is releasing. While not exactly official, it seems that Assassin's Creed Shadows is scheduled to release on November 15th.

This "leak" was spotted by a user on Twitter who goes by Andreaalex2001 and further shared by Wario64. Compared to most leaks, this one was relatively easy to spot because, as mentioned, Ubisoft simply posted it to YouTube. In the description of what appears to be the Italian version of the upcoming trailer, the publisher wrote "Disponibile dal 15 novembre 2024." That translates to Available from November 15, 2024, which seemingly gives us the release date for Shadows.

That said, it is important to keep in that Ubisoft could move things around based on how development goes. Most likely, they'll be able to hit that target date given how the development of the Assassin's Creed franchise generally goes, but there's always a chance something might muck up development. Either way, we'll know in a few days if this information is legitimate or if someone at Ubisoft simply made an unfortunate error.

In addition to the date, we've also learned which platforms Assassin's Creed Shadows is coming to. At first, players noticed that the Ubisoft store listed claimed Shadows is coming to every platform besides Xbox One. However, insider Shinobi602 later clarified on the ResetEra forums that Shadows also won't be launching on PlayStation 4. That means the next Assassin's Creed is a fully next-gen game.

It's a move that makes sense for Ubisoft. After all, Shadows is meant to be the first game in the new Assassin's Creed Infinity hub. While the publisher hasn't completely explained what Infinity will look like, tying it to a console generation that is quickly being left behind would've been a strange move. Hopefully, we'll also start to learn more about Infinity when Ubisoft launches the Shadows trailer on May 15th.