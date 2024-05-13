Assassin's Creed Shadows Season Pass and Ultimate Edition Details Leaked

Earlier today, Ubisoft revealed that it will finally release a new trailer for the next mainline Assassin's Creed franchise. Previously known as Codename Red, Ubisoft announced the game's final title alongside the trailer date. Assassin's Creed Shadows is the next game up for the developer, and it'll finally take players to Japan after several years of fans asking. While fans only have to wait a few more days for the official reveal, new leaks have been dropping revealing everything from the release date to details about the season pass. Speaking of the latter, it appears that Assassin's Creed Shadows is getting a DLC questline called "Origami Killer" sometime after launch.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Season Pass Details Leaked

This leak comes from fraxR6, a notable Rainbow Six Siege leaker who has a long track record with that franchise. While Assassin's Creed is a different team from Rainbow Six, it does still fall under the Ubisoft branch, so it would be too surprising to learn that frax also has an inside source with information about Shadows. Regardless, you'll want to take this with a major grain of salt. Just like with any leak, this information could be wrong or Ubisoft could decide to switch things up before Assassin's Creed Shadows launches. The good news is that we'll likely know the validity of the leak relatively soon, as Ubisoft will probably reveal the season ass alongside the new Shadows trailer on May 15th.

Either way, the leak claims that the season pass will run players $40 and includes at least one questline, though more will likely be announced after Shadows is in players' hands. The questline the leak mentions is called "Origami Killer," but that's everything we know at this stage. Most likely, it'll be a relatively substantial story DLC for players to dive into once they mop up the main campaign.

Frax also says that the Ultimate Edition will include 5 skill points. There will be much more included, but the leaker doesn't know any other specifics. The rumored pre-order item is something called "Thrown to the Dogs." Again, we don't know anything besides the name, though Ubisoft will likely include cosmetics and potentially a few items to help speed things along during the early game.

As you can see, the leak is a little vague outside of the names, but we should know much more later this week. If you're dying to learn more Assassin's Creed Shadows information, make sure to tune in on May 15th when the trailer goes live and fans get their first in-depth look at the next game in the long-running franchise.