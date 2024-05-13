Nintendo Plans to Continue Supporting Physical Media

A new Nintendo console is currently in the works, and while there's very little we actually know about it so far, Nintendo has started to offer a handful of details. One thing that we know for sure is that Nintendo will continue to release physical copies of its games, making them available both in stores as well as digitally through its own eShop. Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed as such in the company's latest financial results briefing, answering a question about future games.

"Our objective is not to simply increase the share of digital sales, but to maximize overall game software sales, including sales of physical software. This policy will remain unchanged going forward," said Furukawa.

Why Nintendo Keeps Supporting Physical Media

(Photo: Nintendo)

Furukawa's statement seems pretty definitive, and makes sense given Nintendo's business model; keeping physical games in circulation makes it easier for them to be purchased by parents and relatives as gifts, particularly for younger fans. It also keeps retailers more invested in selling Nintendo hardware; while Nintendo might be able to sell software digitally, it's going to need companies like Target, Walmart, and GameStop to sell consoles, and that's going to be important with the tentatively named Nintendo Switch 2 coming next year. At the end of the day, physical games give the company more market presence.

While that answer makes sense for the youngest gamers, it also makes sense for collectors. The secondary market for older games has exploded over the last few years, and a lot of older gamers are worried about all-digital gaming; while people can still play their old cartridges released for the NES or Game Boy, there are tons of digital exclusive games that were delisted when the 3DS and Wii U eShops were closed down. Physical discs and cartridges get a lot of love from fans that grew up with these hobbies, and many of them have built up huge Switch game collections over the last 7 years.

Why Physical Media Matters to Some

There's a lot of concern over the future of physical media. A lot of things are changing regarding the way that we consume video games, movies, and music, and many companies seem to love the idea of a future where consumers don't actually own what they pay for. This is something that greatly concerns a lot of gamers, especially since so many games are only given one release ever, and often are in danger of becoming lost media. It remains to be seen where things are headed for the gaming industry on the whole, but it seems like Nintendo isn't planning any major changes to the way it does business.

Are you happy Nintendo will keep releasing physical games? Do you still buy most games physically? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Nintendo Life]