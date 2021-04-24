New League of Legends Champion Roadmap Releasing Next Week

✖

League of Legends players who’ve been waiting for the new Champion Roadmap won’t have to wait much longer. The next post about the future of champions will be the first dedicated solely to those characters that we’ve gotten in months and should give us some insights on things like the Dr. Mundo rework as well as the work going into new champions. These teasers occasionally drop hints about new champions’ abilities and potential updates for current champions, so they’re worth paying close attention to even if the projects seem like they’re far away from completion.

We know that this new Champion Roadmap is coming soon because it accidentally went up too early. It was shared on the Chinese site for League ahead of schedule and was promptly taken down, but not before it was captured and shared elsewhere like on the game’s subreddit. Paul “Riot Aether” Perscheid commented on that accidental release within the Reddit post itself and said “the global release happens next week” and that Riot Games’ developers would be present at the appropriate time to answer players’ questions about the Champion Roadmap.

The Champion Roadmap was translated before it was taken down, but translations are sometimes tricky and can lead to confusion when it comes to timelines and the specific plans for champions and other projects, so know that before going into it if you plan on reading the Champion Roadmap early. We can tell from the highlights of the post that it’ll talk about the champion update for Dr. Mundo as well as the one for Udyr.

There are also plans for a mage intended for the middle lane as well as a marksman that’ll go in the middle as well, though the timelines for those champions’ releases have apparently shifted during development. The official Champion Roadmap shared next week should clear up any questions about those two newcomers.

The last Champion Roadmap players got came in September 2020 where Riot talked about Mundo, Rell, and other champion projects. While we haven’t gotten a dedicated Champion Roadmap yet in 2021, a preview of the game’s newest annual season was shared earlier in the year to provide players with some insights into champion plans.

League of Legends’ next Champion Roadmap will release in the coming week, but an exact release date has not yet been announced.