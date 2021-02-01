League of Legends Reveals Next Champion Rework For Udyr

✖

Over the past few weeks, Riot Games has been allowing League of Legends fans to vote on which champion they’d like to see the developer overhaul in the future. After collecting votes from fans around the globe, Riot has now revealed the results, with the winner being pretty clear.

Udyr is slated to be the next champion that Riot will look to rework in the future. The champion ended up receiving over 37% of the vote around the world, which was double compared to the next closest character. In fact, Udyr ended up leading every region individually around the world as well. Clearly, fans felt like he was best served to get an update, and it’s hard to blame them. At this point, his kit is definitely feeling a bit aged.

As for how the rest of the vote turned out, Shyvana ended up coming in second place with 18% of the vote while Skarner followed soon after with 17%. Nocturne then ended up gaining 15% of the total vote while Quinn rounded out the group with a mere 12%.

Even though Udyr ended up coming out on top of the competition in this vote, his rework won’t actually release in League of Legends until further down the line. Riot has said that it will now get to work on retooling the champion over the course of 2021 and will begin sharing development blogs in the coming months showing off their progress. The new iteration of Udyr is then planned to finally hit the game at some point in early 2022.

Until that time, Riot is currently working on a new champion update for Dr. Mundo. The classic tank character was shown off a bit in some developer blogs throughout 2020 but we have yet to know when he will be released. Based on the previous update that we saw, though, it likely shouldn’t be too far off. You can keep following our coverage of League of Legends right here to know when this arrival will take place.

So how do you feel about the result of this vote? Did you want Udyr to win as well, or were you hoping a new champion would get reworked? Let me know down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.