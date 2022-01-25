League of Legends Removes Controversial New Feature

After weeks of complaints from fans, Riot Games has announced that it is officially removing one of the most controversial new features that had recently come to League of Legends. At the start of Season 12 of the long-running MOBA, Riot Games added two new dragons to the game: the Hextech Drake and the Chemtech Drake. As expected, both dragons granted different buffs when teams acquired each drake’s Soul. However, the Chemtech Drake Soul, in particular, was found to be far too strong in the eyes of many players. Now, Riot Games has agreed with these players and is removing the dragon from League of Legends altogether.

In a recent blog on the official League of Legends website, Riot explained its decision to remove the Chemtech Drake from the game. Although the studio said that it wanted this dragon Soul and its corresponding terrain to make a large impact on League of Legends, in its current form, the Drake is simply too powerful. “Over the past few months, we’ve heard your feedback across social media and surveys that, even with this goal in mind, the Chemtech addition has just been too frustrating to play with—especially if you’re on the losing team. Effective today, we’re disabling the Chemtech Drake, Soul, and terrain,” Riot said in its blog.

While the Chemtech Drake is now officially out of League of Legends, Riot didn’t shoot down the notion that it could return in the future. However, for it to come back, the studio has said that it will essentially need to go back to the drawing board and figure out a better way to implement the ideas that were meant to be associated with the Drake. “While the Chemtech Drake and its corresponding systems are disabled, we’ll be iterating on design changes to solve the issues with the current versions, while maintaining the spirit of what we were originally trying to achieve,” Riot’s statement went on to say. “Our primary focus will be on the terrain. This may take time to do right, meaning there’s a chance we won’t bring the Chemtech Drake back for a while.”

Even though it’s great to see that Riot Games listened to fan feedback in this instance, the removal of the Chemtech Drake from League of Legends really dampens Season 12 overall. These new Drakes were meant to be one of the biggest additions with the start of Season 12 of LoL. For Riot to already be removing one of the two dragons means that Season 12 likely has fewer changes than ever before when it comes to the transition between seasons.

