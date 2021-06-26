League of Legends Is Overhauling One of the Game's Most Controversial Champions

✖

League of Legends developer Riot Games has revealed that it's going to finally be nerfing one of the most controversial champions in the game. Specifically, the champion that is soon going to be altered is that of Irelia, who is a popular top and mid lane character. While some might argue that Irelia is always a champion that is overpowered, Riot says it has new plans to hopefully better balance the champion and make her a bit weaker in the early game.

In a new post on the League of Legends website, one of the game's designers, known as Phlox, explained what Riot is intending to accomplish with these changes to Irelia. Simply put, Riot says that it wants to keep the scaling power that Irelia has as a late-game champion, but they want to in turn make her weaker in the laning phase. "She’s so powerful in the hands of pros that the rest of you are playing a champ whose winrate is usually... rough," Phlox explained. "We wanted to smooth out her power curve, make her kit feel a little better to play, and tap her power down in pro play."

Upcoming Irelia changes. ➡️ Details here: https://t.co/AVHY5tjYgi pic.twitter.com/FnLeBasKCW — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) June 25, 2021

In doing this, Phlox said that Riot is looking to make some key tweaks to Irelia. Notably, her passive will now cap at 4 stacks instead of 5 while also scaling back the damage and attack speed that her passive has early on. Irelia's speed from her Q is also going to be reduced, but in turn, her W ability is going to grow in strength. And perhaps the most important ability in her kit, her E, will now have a travel time that is fixed at 0.25 seconds.

Overall, Riot thinks that these tweaks will make Irelia better suited for all players, rather than just pros. It plans to begin rolling out these adjustments in the 11.14 patch for League of Legends. Until then, Riot will be testing out these new features on the LoL PBE client. Assuming these changes to Irelia work out like planned, they'll then hit the full game on July 8.

