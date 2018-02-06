League of Legends Reveals Dark Star Jarvan IV Skin

Jarvan IV is the next League of Legends champion to receive a Dark Star skin, an unexpected candidate but one that looks great with the skin regardless.

Compared to other champions like Orianna, Thresh, and Kha’Zix that all have their own Dark Star skins, each of them having a decidedly non-human aspect to them, Jarvan IV may not have been guessers’ first picks for who would get the next Dark Star skin. However, given how powerful he is in the current meta with everyone picking him from the professional level all the way down to the lower tiers, it makes sense that Jarvan IV would be due for a new skin. Jarvan IV’s last skin came in 2014, his Fnatic skin that was made available in September of that year.

Along with the turnarounds that were included in the PBE post that announced the arrival of Dark Star Jarvan IV, Riot Nurse Flan also provided a quick list of all the features that the 1350 RP skin will have.

New model and textures! Black holes and stars of daaaaarkness!

New VFX for all spells, featuring the darkness of the staaaars!

New SFX for all spells! The reverberating emptiness of spaaaaace!

New animations including recall.* He won’t be taken in by the void!

VO is now processed!

As for why Jarvan IV is the next recipient of a Dark Star skin, one commenter on the boards had that exact question. Riot Nurse Flan responded by saying that the decision will make a bit more sense in time when an description of the skin becomes available.

“His skin bio/blurb should be showing up in the build sometime in the next day or two that should help shed some light on his Dark Star story,” Riot Nurse Flan said. “I think it expands on the Dark Star universe, so that it’s not all just spooky beings destroying planets and stuff – but that’s my non-writer opinion LOL.”

The skin has just recently been added to the PBE, and while it’ll likely be released sometime in Patch 8.4, it doesn’t yet have an exact release date. The 1350 RP cost is also subject to change.