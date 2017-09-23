League of Legends Shares First Look at Evelynn’s Rework

League of Legends players have received their first look at the reworked Evelynn, and the newly-updated champion looks more sinister and shadowy than ever.

From the images that was shared via the League of Legends social media accounts, it looks like the Evelynn teaser is almost definitely the champion's splash art as well, but if not, it's just means that even better pieces of art are on the way. With purple and black themes and her position on top of a man that the dark assassin presumably just killed while others cower in the back, it looks like Evelynn will definitely be keeping her deadly, seductive champion theme after her rework.

While Evelynn had dark tendrils emanating from her body before that helped assist her with staying concealed while jungling, the champion looks to have doubled down on that part of her kit preserving the tendrils that now have blades at their ends. What this means for Evelynn's updated abilities is unknown until they're revealed, but with the teaser showing at least two bladed appendages, Evelynn may have a two-part attack similar to Sejuani, Rengar, and Xin Zhao's rework that allows for more counterplay and skill expression.

The first full look at Evelynn follows a brief video preview that was posted recently to the League of Legends Philippines Facebook account, a preview that contains similar components to the new image teaser.

In the big Champion Roadmap post that came during July where several of the upcoming reworks and new champions were outlined, Riot Reav3 explained the direction that they plan on taking the champion. Keeping her perma-stealth identity was essential, so Eve mains who excelled at sticking to the shadows will continue to do so. It was also teased and later revealed that Evelynn was responsible for the death of Vayne's parents, so expect some lore tie-in there as well.

Evelynn's update is scheduled to be released after Xin Zhao's Gameplay Update, and with his currently on the PBE, expect to see a breakdown of Evelynn's new identity and abilities pretty soon, perhaps even next week.

