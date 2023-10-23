League of Legends Music Group Heartsteel Releases “Paranoia” Single, New Skins Revealed

League of Legends’ new boy band, Heartsteel, dropped its very first single this week with the release of “Paranoia.” The song went live on Monday on streaming services after Riot Games first revealed the Heartsteel group last week and confirmed when and where League players would be able to hear “Paranoia” and watch the music video that accompanied it. We’ve gotten no word yet if or when a full album will be releasing in the future following “Paranoia,” but alongside the release of the first song, we also got a first look at the expected collection of in-game cosmetics that’ll be given to each of the champions.

For those who might’ve missed the initial announcement, Heartsteel is made up of the League champions Ezreal, Sett, K’Sante, Aphelios, Kayn, and Yone and follows other musical groups Riot Games has put together including True Damage, K/DA, and Pentakill. Real-life artists including BAEKHYUN, Tobi Lou, ØZI, and Cal Scruby lent their talents to the League champions who make up Heartsteel. You can check out the first single from the group below to hear how it stacks up to some of the other musical acts Riot’s put together over the years.

Hearsteel’s “Paranoia”

For those who listen to “Paranoia” and wonder how the real-life voices of the artists mentioned previously line up with what you’re hearing, BAEKHYUN is Ezreal who’s the vocalist for the group, Cal Scruby is Kayn as a rapper and instrumentalist, Tobi Lou is K’Sante who’s a co-leader and a vocalist, and ØZI is Sett who’s the other co-leader and a rapper. Aphelios is an instrumentalist and songwriter in Heartsteel while Yone is on board as the producer.

Of the music groups we’ve seen in the past, K/DA which consisted of Ahri, Akali, Evelynn, Kai’Sa, and Seraphine put out several songs, though Akali, Ekko, Qiyana, Senna, and Yasuo only put out one song as True Damage. Pentakill, the heavy metal group featuring Karthus, Mordekaiser, Yorick, Olaf, Sona, Kayle, and Viego has put out the most music with three different full albums released in the past. There’s no word yet if Heartseel will follow suit with more music after “Paranoia.”

Heartsteel Skins

The music itself is one major part of Heartsteel, but what players will probably be seeing much more of whether we get more music or not is the skin set that’s on the way for these champions. Riot Games released a first look at the splash art for the champions’ skins when “Paranoia” released to show what the different champions will look like in-game when dressed in their Heartsteel attire.

Standouts in the Heartsteel collection include Kayn’s skin which will be a Legendary cosmetic as well as Yone’s Prestige Edition skin he’s getting in addition to the base Heartsteel Yone. The skins will come to League of Legends on November 8th with the release of Patch 13.22 and will come to League of Legends: Wild Rift on November 16th when Patch 4.4a releases.