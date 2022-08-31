League of Legends Reveals New Skin Exclusive to Well-Behaved Players

Riot Games revealed this week the plans for League of Legends' updated Honor rewards, the cosmetic prizes that go to the most well-behaved players who are consistently recognized by their teammates. Previous discussions confirmed that players who reach the peak of the game's Honor system, Honor Level 5, would be getting a skin that nobody else could acquire otherwise. We now know that skin will be Three Honors Malzahar, and alongside that reveal, we've gotten our first look at the new Honor cosmetic.

You can see Three Honors Malzahar below courtesy of Riot TimTamMonster, the product lead for League's Behavioral Systems. This is the first Three Honors skins we've seen, and as its name suggests, it looks like this cosmetic line will be restricted to the game's Honor system moving forward. It sounds like it'll be similar to what we see from the annual Conqueror and Championship skin lines.

As for the previous Honor rewards of Grey Warwick and Medieval Twitch, those who have yet to claim those skins or their various chromas may be wondering what's planned for them now that this new skin is being introduced. Riot TimTamMonster addressed that topic, too, and said the new Three Honors skins will replace the annual chroma releases but that Honor Level 5 capsules will still grant players the option to get those two skins or past chromas.

"We also wanted to touch on the other rewards you get for Honor," the post said. "Historically, we have added a new chroma for the Medieval Twitch and Grey Warwick skins each year for players to choose from when they reach Honor 5. The Three Honors skin line is replacing these new chromas. Honor 5 capsules will still contain the token you can redeem for Twitch, Warwick, or their previous chromas."

In addition to this new skin which serves as an incentive for players to not just behave in games but to create positive, commendable experiences, Riot added a special recall animation not long ago for honorable players. Riot also said recently that it's looking into a new system meant to better reward players for exhibiting "ProSocial behavior."