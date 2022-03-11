Toxic League of Legends Players Aren’t Allowed to Own One Upcoming Skin

League of Legends players are getting a new skin, but the fussy players who ruin the game for others won’t ever be able to own it. In fact, only those who are the most honorable under the parameters established by the game’s Honor system will be able to own the cosmetic when it’s available. That will be given to players who reach Honor Level 5 whenever the end-of-season rewards are given out later this year, Riot Games said, so anyone who wants that and one other reward will have to start reevaluating their in-game behavior if it’s currently less than desirable.

Riot’s plans for the new Honor-based rewards were detailed in the latest post about League’s behavioral systems and how they impact the community. Much of that behavioral focus has dealt with the most egregious offenders, but Riot said it’s looking into ways to improve the behaviors of players who aren’t quite as problematic but still make up the majority reports after they “get tilted every once in a while.” To achieve that, Riot is beefing up the Honor rewards to include both a special recall animation and the new skin.

“This year, we’re upping the rewards with a new special recall VFX for players who are Honor 5 or have received an Honor from either a non-premade or two premades in their last game. Similar to the special Challenger recall, you’ll now have the opportunity to sport a special new Honor recall,” said behavioral systems product lead Hana “TimTamMonster” Dinh.

While that recall animation can be earned in more than one way, you’ll have to be Honor Level 5 if you want the new skin. We don’t know what champion that skin will be available for at this time, but whoever it’s going to, that’ll be the only way to earn it.

“We’re working hard on an exclusive skin just for players who reach Honor 5 as part of the End of Season rewards,” Dinh said. “These exclusive rewards will give you a new way to show off in-game, in addition to existing Honor skins, chromas, and other rewards. So now’s the time to get your Honor on! Stay tuned for more details.”

We’ll see new details about the skin and the recall animation at some point this season, but until then, plan on bumping up that Honor Level in League if you want the rewards by the end of the season.