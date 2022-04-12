League of Legends MMO Producer Gives Concerning Development Update

One of the lead producers at Riot Games working on the forthcoming MMO set in the world of League of Legends has provided a concerning new update on the project. At the end of 2020, Riot announced that it was officially looking to create an MMO that would take place in Runeterra, which is the fictional universe that serves as the backdrop for League of Legends. This announcement is one that a number of fans had been waiting for years to come about, so to say that excitement was high after its reveal would be underselling it. However, based on what we have now heard, it sounds like there’s a chance that the game may never actually see the light of day.

In a recent message on Twitter, Riot’s executive producer on the League of Legends MMO, Greg Street, said that it’s not a lock that the game will end up being released in the future. Street didn’t provide further details about the current state of the project, but his message in general is one that raised a red flag with some fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There is no guarantee this game will ship. We are optimistic, but you just never know until it does,” Street said. “However assuming it does, this will be the fourth major franchise I have worked on (AoE, WoW, LoL), and likely the last. And I am very okay with that. It will be a good final act.”

There is no guarantee this game will ship. We are optimistic, but you just never know until it does. However assuming it does, this will be the fourth major franchise I have worked on (AoE, WoW, LoL), and likely the last. And I am very okay with that. It will be a good final act. — Greg Street (@Ghostcrawler) April 8, 2022

In the replies to this tweet, Street went on to acknowledge that developing an MMO is much harder than people might think. Rather than the release of the game being the finish line, it’s more of a starting point since the title will end up being live-service in nature.

Despite making fans a bit uneasy, though, Street did go on to clarify that work on the LoL MMO is still going great at this point in time. “Things are going super well,” Street said in response to one fan. “I am just being honest that Riot’s game standards are high and so are the expectations of players. We won’t ship a disappointing game.”

Do you have faith that the League of Legends MMO will one day actually release? Or does this new update now make you a bit more nervous? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or you can reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.