Former Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3 Developer Now Working on League of Legends MMO

Riot Games’ League of Legends MMO is one developer stronger now that a former high-level Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 developer has joined the team. Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, a developer who was previously working as the quest director for Cyberpunk 2077, announced this week that he’s joined Riot to work on the unnamed MMO that was announced last December. It was not specified what role Tomaszkiewicz would be filling within the MMO’s development team.

Tomaszkiewicz announced his career update this week in a post on Twitter where he said he’d joined Riot’s team. The new MMO project is based off of the League of Legends game and is therefore expected to incorporate all the regions, champions, and other parts of the game players recognized already, though specifics on the game are slim at this time.

“Big career update – I spent last few months meeting and talking to a number of great people and Teams, and now I’m pleased to announce that I’ll be joining @riotgames on their upcoming MMO project,” Tomaszkiewicz said on Twitter this week. “I’m excited and looking forward to this new challenge, stay tuned!”

Tomaszkiewicz announced earlier this year that he was leaving CD Projekt Red after being employed at the studio for 12 years. His departure came at the same time as a new game director being appointed for Cyberpunk 2077.

Though Riot did confirm the existence of a League MMO not long ago, players still know precious little about the game. A recruiting pitch on the Riot website that’s dedicated to the game confirms that it’ll indeed be set within Runeterra, but that’s to be expected.

“No, you’re not dreaming, we’re working on an MMORPG based in the League universe!” the site says. “We know MMOs take a lot of people to create, and we’ll need a pretty big raid team if we want to bring Runeterra to life.”

Prior to Tomaszkiewicz’s announcement, others who previously worked on League or other games have also confirmed their shift to the MMO team. Greg “Ghostcrawler” Street, for example, used to work as the lead designer for World of Warcraft but was for working for a long time as the head of IP at Riot. He’s now working as the executive producer of Riot’s unnamed MMO.

No release information of any kind has been provided regarding Riot’s MMO, so we’ll have to wait until the League creators are ready to share more to know more about the project.