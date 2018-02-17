League of Legends Discounts Eternum, World Breaker Skins in March

The sales schedule for every League of Legends champion and skin being marked down in March has been revealed with World Breaker, Eternum, Arclight, and many more skins being discounted.
Among the champions going on sale is a diverse cast of picks spread across every role with popular choices like Braum, Gangplank, Skarner, Tahm Kench, and Taliyah being some of the more notable choices that’ll go on sale. Many of the champs from the most expensive tier will be discounted, so March is a prime time to get some more champions if you’re hard up for Blue Essence.
But what most players are in the sales for are the skins, and this sales schedule has no shortage of those. The most expensive skins are also the newest, the Immortal Journey skins for Janna, Master Yi, and Fiora along with Eternum Cassiopeia and Arclight Yorick. This will be the only chance to get these newer skins during the Early Sales before they return to full price for quite a while.
The full list of champions and skins going on sale in March can be found below, but keep in mind that partial refunds aren’t offered on the skins since the sales are being announced ahead of time.
Champions
- Akali: 395
- Anivia: 395
- Azir: 487
- Blitzcrank: 395
- Brand: 440
- Braum: 487
- Darius: 440
- Galio: 395
- Gangplank: 395
- Gragas: 395
- Illaoi: 487
- Ivern: 487
- Karthus: 395
- Kassadin: 395
- Katarina: 395
- Kennen: 440
- Kindred: 487
- Lucian: 487
- Lux: 395
- Malzahar: 440
- Miss Fortune: 395
- Rakan : 487
- Rek’Sai: 487
- Renekton: 440
- Rengar: 440
- Rumble: 440
- Shyvana: 395
- Skarner: 440
- Syndra: 440
- Tahm Kench : 487
- Taliyah: 487
- Talon: 440
- Thresh: 487
- Xayah: 487
- Zed: 440
- Zyra: 440
Skins
- Arcade Ahri: 675
- Aristocrat Vayne: 260
- Barbecue Leona: 375
- Bard Bard: 375
- Battlecast Xerath: 260
- Bird of Prey Anivia: 260
- Candy King Ivern: 675
- Corsair Quinn: 375
- Cottontail Fizz: 487
- Crimson Elite Riven: 260
- Dragonwing Corki: 487
- Earthrune Skarner: 260
- Gladiator Draven: 487
- Groovy Zilean: 260
- Hazmat Heimerdinger: 487
- Headhunter Nidalee: 487
- Jade Fang Cassiopeia: 487
- Jayce Brighthammer: 375
- Kennen M.D. : 487
- Koi Nami: 487
- Lord Mordekaiser: 487
- Mafia Jinx: 487
- Meowkai: 675
- Night Hunter Rengar: 487
- Officer Vi: 487
- Pool Party Taric: 675
- Ravager Nocturne: 260
- Secret Agent Xin Zhao: 487
- Sejuani Dawnchaser: 375
- Spectral Fiddlesticks: 260
- Steel Legion Lux: 487
- Subterranean Nautilus: 487
- Warring Kingdoms Katarina: 487
- Woad Ashe: 260
- Worldbreaker Hecarim: 375
- Worldbreaker Nasus: 375
Early Sales
- Eternum Cassiopeia: 975
- Eternal Sword Yi: 975
- Sacred Sword Janna: 975
- Soaring Sword Fiora: 975
- Arclight Yorick: 975