League of Legends Discounts Eternum, World Breaker Skins in March

The sales schedule for every League of Legends champion and skin being marked down in March has been revealed with World Breaker, Eternum, Arclight, and many more skins being discounted.

Among the champions going on sale is a diverse cast of picks spread across every role with popular choices like Braum, Gangplank, Skarner, Tahm Kench, and Taliyah being some of the more notable choices that’ll go on sale. Many of the champs from the most expensive tier will be discounted, so March is a prime time to get some more champions if you’re hard up for Blue Essence.

But what most players are in the sales for are the skins, and this sales schedule has no shortage of those. The most expensive skins are also the newest, the Immortal Journey skins for Janna, Master Yi, and Fiora along with Eternum Cassiopeia and Arclight Yorick. This will be the only chance to get these newer skins during the Early Sales before they return to full price for quite a while.

The full list of champions and skins going on sale in March can be found below, but keep in mind that partial refunds aren’t offered on the skins since the sales are being announced ahead of time.

Champions

Akali: 395

Anivia: 395

Azir: 487

Blitzcrank: 395

Brand: 440

Braum: 487

Darius: 440

Galio: 395

Gangplank: 395

Gragas: 395

Illaoi: 487

Ivern: 487

Karthus: 395

Kassadin: 395

Katarina: 395

Kennen: 440

Kindred: 487

Lucian: 487

Lux: 395

Malzahar: 440

Miss Fortune: 395

Rakan : 487

Rek’Sai: 487

Renekton: 440

Rengar: 440

Rumble: 440

Shyvana: 395

Skarner: 440

Syndra: 440

Tahm Kench : 487

Taliyah: 487

Talon: 440

Thresh: 487

Xayah: 487

Zed: 440

Zyra: 440

Skins

Arcade Ahri: 675

Aristocrat Vayne: 260

Barbecue Leona: 375

Bard Bard: 375

Battlecast Xerath: 260

Bird of Prey Anivia: 260

Candy King Ivern: 675

Corsair Quinn: 375

Cottontail Fizz: 487

Crimson Elite Riven: 260

Dragonwing Corki: 487

Earthrune Skarner: 260

Gladiator Draven: 487

Groovy Zilean: 260

Hazmat Heimerdinger: 487

Headhunter Nidalee: 487

Jade Fang Cassiopeia: 487

Jayce Brighthammer: 375

Kennen M.D. : 487

Koi Nami: 487

Lord Mordekaiser: 487

Mafia Jinx: 487

Meowkai: 675

Night Hunter Rengar: 487

Officer Vi: 487

Pool Party Taric: 675

Ravager Nocturne: 260

Secret Agent Xin Zhao: 487

Sejuani Dawnchaser: 375

Spectral Fiddlesticks: 260

Steel Legion Lux: 487

Subterranean Nautilus: 487

Warring Kingdoms Katarina: 487

Woad Ashe: 260

Worldbreaker Hecarim: 375

Worldbreaker Nasus: 375

Early Sales