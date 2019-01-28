‘League of Legends’ MSI 2019 Dates and Locations Announced

The dates for League of Legends’ Mid-Season Invitational have been announced along with a confirmation of where they’ll take place.

Typically referred to as the MSI tournament, the invitational will take place in two different cities in Vietnam as well as Taipei. Riot Games announced that the three locations will host different stages of the MSI competition as it leads up to the Finals in Taipei.

“2019 marks the first major global event ever to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, and the first Mid-Season Invitational to take place in Taipei,” Riot Games said regarding the locations of the MSI tournament. “Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will host the Play-In Stage and Group Stage respectively, and Taipei will host Semifinals and Finals (Knockout Stage).

The move to Vietnam for the MSI competition follows the emergence of the Vietnam Championship Series, a new competitive region which Riot Games announced in early 2018. This new region meant teams from Vietnam could qualify for the World Championship depending on their performance during the season, so there will perhaps be some teams from there hoping to make their way through the MSI tournament.

As for the dates of the competition and the actual venues the games will be housed in, Riot Games only has information on half of those specifications so far. The dates for the various stages of MSI have been announced with all of those seen below, and the venues where the games will take place will be announced when ticket information is shared in mid-March, Riot Games said.

Play-In Stage

Round 1 Dates: May 1 – May 4

Round 2 Dates: May 5 – May 7

Location: Hanoi

Group Stage

Dates: May 10 – May 14

Location: Ho Chi Minh City

Knockout Stage

Dates: May 17 – May 19

Location: Taipei

Riot Games’ announcement of where and when MSI will take place followed another announcement pertaining to the venues for the LCS Spring Finals. That competition will take place prior to MSI on April 13th in St. Louis with the full details on that announcement seen here with the end of those games and similar Finals from other regions determining who will compete during MSI.