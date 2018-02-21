League of Legends’ New Champion Is Already Pentakill Material

The newest League of Legends champion isn’t even out yet, but it’s already guaranteed to have pentakill potential when in the right hands.

Yiliang Peng, better known as Doublelift, is one pro player who’s already scored a pentakill by using Kai’Sa prior to the champion’s release. The ADC playing for Team Liquid was brought on by Riot Games during internal testing to experience what the new Void champion had to offer and said that the champion was one of the most enjoyable champs that he’s played and even went as far to say that he’s hoping to main the champion when she releases.

playtested Kai’sa and she was one of the most fun champs I’ve ever played, looking to main her when she releases — Yiliang Peng (@TLDoublelift) February 20, 2018

Following that tweet, Riot Games’ Nathan “Riot Blaustoise” Blau joined in on the conversation to share more details about Doublelift’s internal testing. The Rioter added that Doublelift was the first player outside of the developers to get a pentakill when playing as Kai’Sa.

Fun fact: Doublelift is the first player (not including developers) in the world to get a Pentakill on Kai’sa! https://t.co/DwggggQTDM — Nathan Blau (@RiotBlaustoise) February 20, 2018

The tweet reiterates another from Riot Blaustoise that came just over a week ago where the Rioter announced that Doublelift had been helping test the new Void champion. At the time, the Rioter mentioned that Doublelift had already gotten a pentakill and clarified that it happened in only the second game with the champion and said that Doublelift might’ve found another pocket pick outside of Lucian. If the pro player lives up to his statement, that just might be true.

Tests like these where pro players are brought in to feel out a new champion aren’t uncommon, and even non-pros are brought in from time to time as well. A well-known Irelia player who goes by the name Irelia Carries U was brought in by Riot Games to test the new Irelia since the champion is being reworked, a test phase that was repeated in previous work for different prominent players who mained certain champs.

The full reveal of Kai’Sa along with all her abilities can be read about here.