$60 Nintendo Switch Exclusive Game Now Available for $6 on eShop

A Nintendo Switch game exclusive to the console that normally costs $60 on the Nintendo eShop is now available for $6. While many Nintendo Switch games, especially of the exclusive variety, have been getting Nintendo Switch 2 ports, this is not one of them. This could change in the future, but there’s no word of such a change as of right now. That said, the game is playable on Nintendo Switch 2 via backward compatibility.

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The game in question hails from 2022, deep into the Nintendo Switch cycle, but not quite at the end of it. In 2022, Ubisoft and Nintendo, via Ubisoft Milan, combined to release Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, a sequel to 2017’s Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, a standout game from the Nintendo Switch launch year. And as Mario fans will know, these are some of the more unique Mario games of the last decade.

As you may know, Mario games are never discounted this much, but because this one is published by Ubisoft, it operates under different rules. Because Nintendo isn’t involved, it can be discounted, in this case, up to 90% off. And it probably will never be cheaper than this. Meanwhile, it is only available at this price point until October 8.

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2022’s Best Strategy Game

For those unfamiliar with Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, it is a tactical strategy game with some action-adventure and RPG elements. It’s a fairly unique game, though seemingly heavily inspired by the likes of XCOM and perhaps Valkyria Chronicles as well. At the very least, there is some overlap with it and these two series.

Upon release, it earned an 85 on Metacritic and won Best Strategy/Sim Game at The Game Awards, just like its predecessor, though our official review of it argues it is the superior of the two games. It also earned a nomination for Best Family Game, and it is notably the last time Charles Martinet acted as both Mario and Luigi.

As noted, it is a sequel, but the narrative connection between the two games is very loose. This is to say, you don’t need to have played the first game to jump into this one. It is a completely standalone game, slightly enhanced by knowing the events of the first game. Meanwhile, don’t expect a third game to happen.

Those who decide to check out the Nintendo Switch exclusive game, given that it is $54 off, should expect a runtime of at least 20 hours just to see the main campaign through from start to finish. Add side content to this, and the Nintendo Switch game is more like 30 to 35 hours. Completionists, meanwhile, will need more like 45 hours with the Ubisoft title.