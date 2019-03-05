‘League of Legends’ Reveals New Versus, Prestige Edition Skins

New League of Legends skins have been unveiled that appear to be connected to the game’s next Versus event, and one of those skins is a Prestige Edition.

Pretty Kitty Rengar, Fuzz Fizz, Corgi Corki, and Meowrick are the four new animal-themed skins that Riot Games revealed on Tuesday, each of them seemingly doubling as Versus skins as well as April Fool’s cosmetics. Joining them is a rarer, more expensive version of Fizz’s skin with Fuzz Fizz Prestige Edition also unveiled. The skin changes Fizz’s look even further to turn the aquatic champion into a dog with a crystal-tipped trident.

We hope you’re ready to adopt Pretty Kitty Rengar, Fuzz Fizz, Corgi Corki and Meowrick! pic.twitter.com/fV8bGz4Dye — League of Legends EU (@loleu) March 5, 2019

PBE Preview: Fuzz Fizz Prestige Edition

👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/5Hs0SP8zjf — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 5, 2019

League of Legends principle game designer Riot Mortdog confirmed on Twitter that this Prestige Edition skin could be acquired with Prestige Points in the same way that Aatrox’s and Ahri’s Prestige Edition skins can be purchased.

Each of the new skins is coming to League of Legends’ PBE servers for testing before going live whenever they’re eventually released.

The Versus event these skins should be tied to was first teased back in January by Riot Games in a dev diary video that previewed the plans for skins and events in 2019. Versus events in the past have pit champions like Riven and Yasuo against one another with the most recent Versus event featuring Garen and Darius. As a change of pace, Riot said in January the next event would be a more lighthearted one featuring cats and dogs.

“You have really been showing up for our Versus events, so much so that we’re going to do it again this year,” producer Riot I Am Carlos said in the Season 2019 update. “But it won’t be the usual Legendary vs. Legendary edgelord skins. Instead, it’s gonna be a much more light-hearted experience. We are going to finally answer the lifelong question of who is better in Cats Versus Dogs.”

These League of Legends skins don’t yet have a release date, but expect them to go through the normal PBE process before going live. Riot Games is also expected to announce the full details on its upcoming Versus event sometime soon.

