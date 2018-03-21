League of Legends Patch 8.6 Releases Tomorrow After Delay

The latest League of Legends patch that was originally scheduled to be released today on March 21 has now been rescheduled for a March 22 release following some issues.

While League patches are typically deployed on a fixed schedule with patches going live on Wednesdays, Patch 8.6 hit a snag late Tuesday night when some problems were discovered as the patch rolled out in other regions.

“We’re working on updating our messaging to reflect this, however patch 8.6 is currently delayed due to issues found in Oceania and Japan as part of the deploy,” an announcement post on the League boards read. “Currently we are working on a fix, however have no solid ETA. We’ll update our messaging on the Service Status Page once we have a new timeframe, but this will be at least 24 hours, potentially longer.”

The post’s information was verified on the League of Legends Server Status Page that indicated the patch would be delayed for an unknown length of time. That some status page has now been updated, however, to say that the patch will now be releasing on March 22.

“On 03/22/18, starting at, 01:30 Pacific Time (08:30 UTC), ranked queues will be disabled in preparation for patch 8.6,” the North American Server Status Page reads. “At 03:00 Pacific time (10:00 UTC), the servers will be shut down and all games currently in progress will end in a draw and stats will not be recorded. We estimate the battlegrounds will be unavailable for 3 hours.”

The actual time that the patch will be deployed may vary depending on what region you’re in, so players should check their own status page to see an exact time for when the patch will be released as ranked queues are disabled.

When the patch is eventually released tomorrow, it’s bringing a ton of changes for items like the Duskblade of Draktharr as well as all the champions that use the item most often. One for All is also coming back, though that rotating game mode will become available later in the week and not right when the patch is deployed. A new Keystone Rune called Conqueror is also being added that allows champions to deal true damage, so expect many more scraps to occur in the top lane when the next patch is released.

The official patch notes for Patch 8.6 can be read through the League of Legends site.