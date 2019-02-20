‘League of Legends’ Delays Next Patch

League of Legends is still receiving it’s normal bi-weekly update this week, but players shouldn’t expect to find it on Wednesday with this patch being pushed back a day.

Riot Games typically releases its updates for League of legends every other Wednesday with the notes for the update being released the day before the patch, though that wasn’t the case this week. Confirming the delay through the Riot Games Support account on Twitter, Riot Games said the update would release on February 21st instead, so a Thursday as opposed to a Wednesday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Global] Heads up that Patch 9.4 has been pushed one day and is planned to release on Thursday (2/21)! Make sure those firewall settings are given League exceptions for a smooth patch: //t.co/7NvXsFzDz7 🥰 pic.twitter.com/kNS0Q132bm — Riot Games Support (@RiotSupport) February 18, 2019

With the patch now releasing later in the week, it’s expected that the notes detailing everything that’s included in the update will be shared on Wednesday to stick with the same formula. It was also confirmed on Twitter that since the update has been pushed back, the patch for the PBE servers which starts adding the new content planned for Patch 9.5 will be pushed back a day as well.

This also means PBE is pushed back a day.//t.co/g6vh2UbF7w — platinami (@KateyAnthony) February 19, 2019

Riot Games has quite a few changes planned for Patch 9.4 when it releases on Thursday, some of which have already been teased in the weeks leading up to the update. Four different champions are having their visual effects updated in the patch, so that alone is exciting for Kennen, Olaf, Wukong, and Riven players. It’s also going to change the way the Conqueror rune works, so scrappier champions like Irelia will find themselves utilizing the rune differently by still dealing some true damage but also healing off of it, assuming the changes previewed remain the same. There will also be some changes made to the game’s revamped ranked system with more updates having come before it and others planned for future patches.

As for the PBE update, it’s expected that Morgana and Kayle will land on the test servers to start the Patch 9.5 cycle, both of those champions having their reworks revealed on Tuesday. Morgana’s is much more focused on her visuals and effects with some slight changes being made to her gameplay, but Kayle received the majority of the changes with the champion getting an entirely new kit that retains her old identity while building on it.

League of Legends’ next patch is scheduled to release on February 21st.