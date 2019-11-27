League of Legends Is Bringing Back the Poro King Game Mode

League of Legends is bringing back one of its most popular rotating game modes with the return of the Legend of the Poro King mode in Patch 9.24. This mode is played on the Howling Abyss and typically involves choosing champions and eliciting the help of the Poro King himself to help you push into the enemy’s base, but Riot Games is putting a twist on the mode this year. It’ll be roped into the Night & Dawn event that’s coming soon and will feature some unique Nightbringer and Dawnbringer snacks for the Poro King to feast on that’ll grant the Poro juggernaut some new powers.

Riot Games previewed the release of the updated Poro King game mode on League’s PBE boards to show how it’ll be different from past appearances. For those who never got to play it before the rotating game modes ended and were replaced with less frequent but longer-lasting modes, the Poro King is summoned by hitting enemy champions with the snowballs (Poros, in this game mode) typically used in ARAM. Hit 10 champions and you’ll summon Mr. Poro King who will damage enemies, heal teammates, and grant you an ability to return to his side at any time so long as he’s on the map.

Players can also feed the king Poro Snax to use his different abilities, two of which are new during the event. The Dawnbringer Snax invokes Dawnbringer Riven’s sword to “hurl you into the heart of battle” while the Nightbringer Snax uses Yasuo’s powers to “disrupt and disorient your foes.”

Aside from these new snacks, there are also some other changes being made in the Poro King game mode, one of which may not be as well received as others. The Poro King game mode will now use the all-random champion selection process you’d typically find in an ARAM match, so you’ll have to hope that you either get the champion you want or have someone who’s willing to trade. The fact that the ARAM champion select has been revamped since the last time Poro King was live does mean you’ll have a bench of champions to pick from after people reroll them though, so you won’t have to worry about someone sending your favorite champion into the oblivion just because they don’t want it.

Other changes include a new UI used to keep track of your progress towards summoning the Poro King. Any ARAM-specific changes like items and balance adjustments will also be live in the mode.

Legend of the Poro King was once tied for being the rotating game mode that appeared most often, but with how long it’s been away, perhaps players will look on it differently now that it’s returning.