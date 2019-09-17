League of Legends Announces Official Lore Book

It’s really happening! After previously being teased by Riot Games in an article essentially confirming its existence, Realms of Runeterra, a 256-page tome of League of Legends lore, has been officially announced. This marks the first time that the company has released a narrative book covering its popular MOBA — and there’s a physical version.

The official product listing for the companion book indicates that there will be definitive information on the various locations and peoples of Runeterra in addition to illustrations, maps, and other artwork. Here’s a rundown of the specifically mentioned details on what’s actually inside book:

An expedition through eleven regions, chronicling conflicts, entrenched rivalries, and covert alliances

Hundreds of illustrations, including never-before-seen maps and artwork

Insights into the heroes, flora, fauna, architecture, politics, and technologies from all corners of this world

Original narratives that bring the cultures of Runeterra to life

As with other video games that are constantly updating and retconning and reworking their narratives, there’s some concern here that certain aspects of Realms of Runeterra will quickly become outdated. Whenever Riot takes a champion back to the drawing board, that usually comes with narrative ramifications for itself and the various champions and/or locations associated with it. Even a single rework can ultimate change half a dozen other related bits. Even so, the book should provide a fascinating snapshot into the current state of League of Legends when it releases in November.

Here’s how Riot Games describes the new lore book:

“This tome will take you on a journey through eleven of Runeterra’s regions, chronicling conflicts, entrenched rivalries, and covert alliances while giving new insights into the heroes, flora, fauna, architecture, politics, and technologies from all corners of the world.”

What do you think of the new lore book? Are you excited to check out a physical copy of League of Legends‘ narrative explorations? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Realms of Runeterra is scheduled to launch on November 5th for $30. It is currently available to pre-order online. You can check out all of our previous coverage of League of Legends right here.

