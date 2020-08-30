New League of Legends Champion, Samira, Officially Revealed

While there has been much teasing and even in-game references to the character in League of Legends, it was only today that developer Riot Games officially revealed Samira, the next champion for the popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) title. The usual champions pages and the like do not yet appear to be live, and nothing official has been shared about the exact nature of her abilities, but the trailer above really makes it seem like the gun-toting, sword-wielding pirate can do just about anything.

In case you missed it, this official reveal comes hot on the heels of a serious datamining effort that discovered various assets for Samira and shared them online. In addition to showing off what the character looked like in the game itself, the datamine also discovered all of her abilities and the like. Now, to be clear, until Riot Games comes out and pushes the champion live, all of this is tentative and subject to change.

You can check out Samira's abilities, according to the datamine, below:

Passive: Daredevil Impulse

Samira builds a combo by hitting Attacks or abilities unique from the previous hit. Each one increases her Style, from "E" to "S" grade (6 total). Samira gains Movement Speed per grade.

Samira's attacks in melee range deal additional magic damage, increased based on the target's missing Health.

Samira's Attacks against enemies affected by Immobilizing effects Knock Up for 0.5 seconds and deal damage over 6 separate attacks. Samira dashes into range against targets slightly outside her Attack range.

Q: Flair

Samira fires a shot, dealing physical damage to the first enemy hit.

If this ability is cast towards an enemy in melee range, Samira will instead slash with her sword, dealing physical damage.

Either hit can critically strike for 25% bonus damage.

If cast during Wild Rush, Samira will strike all enemies in her path upon completion.

W: Blade Whirl

Samira slashes around her for 1 second, damaging enemies twice for physical damage each and destroying any enemy missiles that enter the area.

E: Wild Rush

Samira dashes through an enemy or ally, slashing enemies she passes through and gaining Attack Speed. Killing an enemy champion refreshes this ability's cooldown.

Ultimate: Inferno Trigger

Samira can only use this ability if her current Style rating is S.

Samira unleashes a torrent of shots from her weapons, wildly shooting all enemies surrounding her 10 times over 2 seconds, each shot dealing physical damage and applying lifesteal. Each shot can also critically strike.

League of Legends is currently available on PC. A mobile and console version, Wild Rift, is also in development. You can check out all of our previous coverage of League of Legends right here.

