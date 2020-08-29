League of Legends Reveals Samira's Abilities

✖

After much teasing through Champion Roadmaps and in-game references, League of Legends’ next new champion has finally been confirmed to be Samira. Along with that reveal, we’ve also gotten a first look at the champion’s abilities that capitalize on the style system referenced previously with Samira able to increase her power by pulling off more stylish combos. The ranks she achieves through the style system can go from “E” to “S,” and it’s only when she achieves max rank that she can unleash her ultimate ability.

Riot Games hasn’t officially unveiled Samira yet with the champion reveal pages that usually accompany these sorts of things, but Surrender@20 was able to datamine the champion’s assets including her abilities. A first look at Samira and a passage from her lore shows a battle-ready champion from Shurima who later turned to Noxus for more daring missions.

SkinSpotlights’ video below shows what the champion will look like in-game and how she’ll interact with other champions and situations when she encounters them. You can find Samira’s abilities detailed beneath that, but as Surrender@20 warned, the information isn’t able to be previewed in-game yet, so some things may be subject to change.

Passive: Daredevil Impulse

Samira builds a combo by hitting Attacks or abilities unique from the previous hit. Each one increases her Style, from "E" to "S" grade (6 total). Samira gains Movement Speed per grade.

Samira's attacks in melee range deal additional magic damage, increased based on the target's missing Health.

Samira's Attacks against enemies affected by Immobilizing effects Knock Up for 0.5 seconds and deal damage over 6 separate attacks. Samira dashes into range against targets slightly outside her Attack range.

Q: Flair

Samira fires a shot, dealing physical damage to the first enemy hit.

If this ability is cast towards an enemy in melee range, Samira will instead slash with her sword, dealing physical damage.

Either hit can critically strike for 25% bonus damage.

If cast during Wild Rush, Samira will strike all enemies in her path upon completion.

W: Blade Whirl

Samira slashes around her for 1 second, damaging enemies twice for physical damage each and destroying any enemy missiles that enter the area.

E: Wild Rush

Samira dashes through an enemy or ally, slashing enemies she passes through and gaining Attack Speed. Killing an enemy champion refreshes this ability's cooldown.

Ultimate: Inferno Trigger

Samira can only use this ability if her current Style rating is S.

Samira unleashes a torrent of shots from her weapons, wildly shooting all enemies surrounding her 10 times over 2 seconds, each shot dealing physical damage and applying lifesteal. Each shot can also critically strike.

At a first glance, the champion has abilities reminiscent of Miss Fortune, Katarina, and even Yasuo with her ability to disable incoming missiles. It sounds like she has a lot packed into her kit, but it also looks like making the most of it will require mastering the style system which will likely take people a while when learning her.

Samira’s release date has not yet been confirmed. Expect Riot Games to have a full, official reveal soon.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.