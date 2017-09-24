League of Legends’ September Bundles Take a Low Blow at Star Guardian Urgot

The September bundles for League of Legends are live in the store at the moment, bundles that offer several different themes and include some anti-Star Guardian skins.

Kicking off the list of this month’s bundles is a group of champions that didn’t quite make the Star Guardian cut, one of them unfortunately being Urgot. Not only is the lineup composed of some manly champions that don’t exactly fit into the Star Guardian theme quite as well as Ezreal does, but the name of the bundle makes the pain that Urgot mains feel all too real. Titled the Definitely Not Star Guardians Bundle, this bundle of champs and skins will still give you an Urgot skin, just not the one that players have been begging for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Moving on from the heartbreak that is the Definitely Not Star Guardians Bundle, the rest of the deals center around stealth, bright-light champion skins, and duelists that can stand toe-to-toe with most any opponent. Below are all of the bundles that are currently available in the shop along with prices and the skins and champions that they include:

Definitely Not Star Guardians Bundle – 2284 RP (3936 if you need the champions)

Woad King Darius

Steel Legion Garen

Giant Enemy Crabgot

Barbarian Sion

Gragas, Esq.

Where’s the Bundle? – 2169 RP (3983 if you need the champions)

Tango Evelynn

Night Hunter Rengar

Royal Shaco

Astonaut Teemo

Silverfang Akali

Fight With All Your Light Bundle – 2245 RP (4182 if you need the champions)

Ashen Lord Aurelion Sol

Spirit Fire Brand

Uncle Ryze

Battlecast Xerath

Midnight Ahri

1v1 This Bundle – 2396 RP (4185 if you need the champions)

PROJECT: Fiora

High Noon Yasuo

Battle Bunny Riven

Chosen Master Yi

Nemesis Jax

These League of Legends champion and skin bundles are currently available and will be in the store until Sept. 28.

——-

