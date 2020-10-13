League of Legends Reveals Seraphine's Abilities

In case you missed it, League of Legends developer Riot Games recently confirmed that Seraphine, the virtual idol, will in fact join the popular MOBA video game as its next champion. Ahead of her full release later this month, Riot Games has detailed the champion's full abilities, and... well, there is a reason that folks are regularly comparing her to the previously released champion Sona.

Basically, both champions are all about playing music and sort of floating around, but beyond that, there are some superficial similarities between the visual and gameplay impact of their ability rotation. That said, Sona seems vastly more simple and straightforward whereas Seraphine has room to really play around with how her different abilities interact with each other. For now, "Sona 2.0" really doesn't seem too far off the mark, but it remains to be seen just how she will play out when live.

🌟 Seraphine, the Starry-Eyed Songstress 🌟 Runeterra's premier idol is taking the stage with her magical auditory synesthesia. Captivate your enemies and sing along with your allies with this pink-haired dreamer. Learn more about her abilities: https://t.co/eaX5jDoAMx pic.twitter.com/cCeBGNwRSI — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) October 12, 2020

Here is Seraphine's full set of abilities, straight from Riot Games, from her Passive to her Ultimate:

Passive - Stage Presence: Every third basic ability Seraphine casts will echo, automatically casting a second time. Additionally, whenever she casts an ability nearby an ally, she will create a Note. Each Note gives her basic attacks more attack range and deal additional magic damage, consuming the Note.

Q - High Note: Seraphine projects a pure note, dealing magic damage that's increased by the target's missing health percentage.

W - Surround Sound: Seraphine surrounds her nearby allies in a song, granting herself and her allies movement speed and a shield. If Seraphine is already shielded, she can heal her nearby allies, restoring health based on how many allies are near her.

E - Beat Drop: Seraphine unleashes a heavy soundwave, dealing magic damage to enemies in a line and slowing them. Enemies that are already slowed are rooted, and already rooted enemies are stunned.

R - Encore: Seraphine takes the stage, projecting a captivating force that charms enemies and deals magic damage. Any champions struck (allies included) become part of the performance, extending the range of the ability and granting allies maximum Notes.

Seraphine is expected to release on live servers later this month on October 29th. League of Legends is currently available on PC, and a mobile/console version called League of Legends: Wild Rift has been playing in various betas. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular MOBA video game right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of Seraphine so far? Are you excited to play with her? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!